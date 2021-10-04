Resident doctors in Maharashtra call off strike

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) called off their state-wide strike late on Monday evening after a meeting with chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. The doctors were assured a special incentive for their contribution during the pandemic and better upkeep of the hostels but their other primary demands were put forward for deliberations.

The state-wide strike began on Friday after a series of meetings between MARD representatives and state government officials. MARD had put forward three primary demands – waiver of academic fees during the pandemic year, non-deduction of the tax deducted at source (TDS) from the stipend and better upkeep of the hostels.

A media statement issued by MARD said that fee waiver was not possible due to technical reasons. However, the state has decided to discuss this issue with experts from the field.

“The TDS issue will also be discussed by appointing a chartered account,” it said.

As far as the special incentive is concerned, the state has agreed to deliberate and come up with an amount, which is likely to be paid from the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

“The resident doctors in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-run hospitals already get Covid-19 incentive. The resident doctors in state government hospitals should also get it now,” said Dr Madhav Bhondave, a third-year resident doctor from state-run Sir JJ Hospital.