Residents send legal notice to Nitesh Rane and MMB, will move HC on Monday

MUMBAI: The Clean and Heritage Colaba Residents Association (CHCRA) has issued a legal notice to Nitesh Rane, minister for ports and fisheries, and the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB), regarding the commencement of work on a proposed passenger jetty at Radio Club near the Gateway of India—a project that is facing strong opposition from local residents. The association will approach the Bombay high court on Monday. Mumbai, India - April 27, 2025:Barricade installed for upcoming Jetty near Radio Club and Gateway of India, in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, April 27, 2025. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

In the legal notice, CHCRA expressed its deep concern about the ₹186-crore project planned between Radio Club and the Gateway of India, which, the association argues, is being pushed forward without adequate transparency or consultation.

The association highlighted a meeting held on March 29 at Vidhan Bhavan, chaired by MLA Rahul Narwekar, where residents’ grievances were communicated directly to the authorities. During the meeting, it was agreed that the necessary project-related documents—including structural assessment reports, traffic simulations, and studies conducted by IIT Chennai—would be shared with the association within 10 days. Further, it was understood that no construction work would begin until these documents had been reviewed and a follow-up meeting held.

Despite repeated follow-ups by CHRCA and its submission on April 7 of a detailed list of the 27 documents required, it claims that only three documents—the soil-testing report, a mathematical tidal study, and the work order issued to RKCE Projects—have been provided so far.

CHCRA’s legal counsel Prerak Choudhary expressed concern about the visible signs of construction at the site, including barricades and increased activity, which have caused alarm among residents. “I am pained to record that work on the site seems to have begun, as barricades have been put up,” he said. “When some residents reported the matter to the local police, they were told that the documents had been provided to me. This is ex-facie incorrect and not true.”

Calling for immediate clarification and transparency, the association has demanded that the MMB halt all construction work until the agreed conditions are met. It has also urged Rane to honour the assurances made during the March 29 meeting and to cease and desist from carrying out any further construction occurs on the site until a formal follow-up discussion is held with all stakeholders.

“Needless to say, in the event of the assurances made in the meeting dated March 29 being dishonoured and the MMB proceeding with work in violation of what had been agreed upon, residents shall be left with no other option but to initiate appropriate legal action as may be advised,” says the legal notice.