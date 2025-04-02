MUMBAI: Residents of Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Antop Hill gathered in large numbers on Tuesday at the F North ward office in Matunga to demand the reinstatement of their recently transferred assistant commissioner, alleging political interference in his untimely transfer. Residents take to streets to demand reinstatement of transferred F North ward officer

The ward officer, Nitin Shukla, who was proactive in his duties, was transferred in less than two months. HT was the first to report on Friday on how sources within the civic administration indicated that Shukla’s transfer was reportedly under pressure by local politicians.

On his last day as ward officer, Shukla briefly came down to speak with residents. He explained that he could not override civic chief Bhushan Gagrani’s orders and urged them to return home. Shukla has been transferred to B ward in Dongri, notorious for illegal constructions.

The highlight of the protest was the participation of the Municipal Engineers’ Association. Ramesh Bhutekar, executive president of the Municipal Engineers’ Association, described Shukla’s transfer as both illegal and premature. “Shukla joined on February 5 and was transferred on March 28,” he said. “There was no valid reason to transfer him before his tenure ended. This decision seems politically motivated, influenced by pressure from a local BJP MLA and his team. Shukla couldn’t cater to their electoral interests, as he worked within the law for the benefit of the citizens. He successfully cleared encroachments on footpaths, an issue that had been ignored for years. While we’re unsure if our protest made a difference, we’ve learned that this transfer took place against the will of the municipal commissioner.”

Rishi Makol, a resident of Prateeksha Nagar, Sion, said that Shukla had been taking action against unauthorised encroachments, land mafia activities, illegal land takeovers and illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Sion Koliwada. “Everything Shukla did was within the law,” he said. “These illegal immigrants are being shielded by politicians who labelled Shukla as ‘anti-poor’. He was transferred to protect the encroachers.”

Makol also mentioned Sheikh Mistry Road in Wadala, where the encroachment on one side had rendered the road one-way. “It was only after Shukla became assistant commissioner that the road was made two-way after 20 years,” he said. “Wasn’t he doing a good job? The local MLA, who has been in power for the last 10 years, was unable to achieve this.”

Darayus Bacha, a resident of Five Gardens in Dadar Parsi Colony, said, “Shukla addressed complaints that didn’t sit well with those in power. This sudden transfer is unfair. We had built a rapport with him and wanted him to continue his good work. This sends a wrong message to other ward officers and could discourage them from doing what’s right. We had to stand up against this.”

Chirag Shah, a member of the Wadala West Citizens’ Forum, said that Shukla was a responsive and hands-on ward officer. “His transfer occurred after just seven weeks,” he pointed out. “While our protest was peaceful in the hope that he will be reinstated, we’re unsure how effective it will be.”

Payal Shah, spearheading United Societies of Sion and Flank Road Citizens Forums, said, “We are deeply frustrated by the constant reshuffling of officers in F North ward. Over the past two years, four different officers have been assigned, raising concerns about the reasons behind each replacement. The BMC’s primary role is to serve the people. We urge the chief minister and civic chief to take this matter seriously, conduct a thorough investigation, and reconsider their decision.”

Shah added that among all the wards affected by such changes, F North ward was the only one to respond with such unity and strength, as they were becoming increasingly demoralised and disheartened by the ongoing alleged injustice.