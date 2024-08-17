Resolve plaints of water supply, quality promptly: Gagrani

Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Bhushan Gagrani on Friday instructed the hydraullic department to act on and resolve complaints pertaining to water supply and water quality from different parts of the city promptly. Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani at the BMC office

The instruction was issued following complaints of low water pressure from various parts of Mumbai despite the water level in lakes supplying water to the city reaching 93%. Complaints were received from TJ Road, Jerbai Wadia Road, GD Ambekar Road, and Bhoiwada; Joglekar Wadi in Matunga; Century Mill MHADA compound and Delisle Road in the Lower Parel; Khar Danda, Appa Pada and Kranti Nagar in Bandra East; and Dindoshi and Rajendra Nagar in Borivali. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray also highlighted the issue through a post on social media platform X on August 14.

“Road development and other projects sometimes cause damage to water pipelines, adversely affecting water supply in certain areas,” read the BMC’s press note which was issued following Gagrani’s meeting with the hydraullic department.

Officials from the department were instructed to identify and repair leaks promptly. They were also asked to watch out for increased water extraction, use of illegal motor pumps and sources of contaminated water. The department should have full control over water valve operations to distribute water equitably, in keeping with alloted quotas, Gargani told officials. He also asked them to seize Illegal motor pumps and disconnect unauthorised power lines.

Citizens facing water supply issues can contact the BMC’s helpline, 1916, for assistance, he said.