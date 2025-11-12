Respond to Baba Siddique’s widow’s petition: HC to state

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the investigation officer of the Baba Siddique murder case to respond to allegations by the late minister’s family that the probe was prematurely closed without considering crucial evidence and recording the statements of key people, including his wife Shehzeen Siddique. Shehzeen Siddique (in white shirt) had moved the high court last week, seeking an independent and court-monitored investigation into her husband’s murder (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

Shehzeen had moved the high court last week, seeking an independent and court-monitored investigation into her husband’s murder. She also rubbished the charge sheet filed in the case, claiming that the police’s investigation was “incomplete and totally misleading”.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique, 66, was shot dead by three assailants outside his son and former MLA Zeeshan’s office in Bandra (East) on the night of October 12, 2024. The Mumbai police’s crime branch, in a charge sheet filed in the sessions court in January this year, linked the murder to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The shooting was allegedly ordered by Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother, Anmol Bishnoi, who is currently wanted, the police had claimed.

On Tuesday, advocate Pradip Gharat, appearing for Shehzeen Siddique, told the court: “The main culprits and suspects have not been included in the investigation. We are not asking for a stay of the investigation or trial. The police had earlier completed the investigation. Later, they filed an application for further investigation and then withdrew it. I (Shehzeen) am the better half of the deceased, yet my statement was not taken.”

A division bench of justices Ajey Gadkari and RR Bhosale then told the police: “There is a 40-day grieving period. Did you try to contact her (Shehzeen) after that? Have you attempted to get her statement at a later stage?”

Special public prosecutor Mahesh Mule replied, “We tried to contact her. However, we could only reach Zeeshan. On multiple occasions, we have sought to obtain a statement from Shehzeen. However, Zeeshan would tell us to deal with him or his people. He would say that she is either not keeping well or unable to speak.”

The court then asked for documentary evidence to support these claims, but the prosecution failed to produce any. “How can we believe you if there is no case diary entry or any statement of Zeeshan to the effect on record?” the bench said.

Gharat also told the court that the police had not investigated allegations that a builder lobby had threatened Baba and Zeeshan last year. “A message was sent to the deceased, which is a threatening message to an ex-minister and MLA. This builder directly threatens to jeopardise the career of his son,” Gharat said.

He further submitted that after Shehzeen filed her petition, the security cover for Zeeshan and the family was reduced from Y+ level, comprising 11 personnel, to just two constables.

The court then asked the state government: “Who will reply to the petition? Should it be the investigation officer or someone higher in the hierarchy?” The bench then directed the state to file a reply to the petition.