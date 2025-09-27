MUMBAI: The Cuffe Parade Police on Wednesday registered a case against former Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Vivek Batra, his wife Priyanka, and two employees of a private bank in Colaba. Retired IRS officer booked by Cuffe-Parade police

The complainant, Prakash Rana from Delhi, used to work for Batra. Batra allegedly used Rana’s documents, under the pretext of opening a provident fund account, to open several shell companies and bank accounts for laundering money. The bank employees, Nirav Taj and Ajit Mishra, were also booked for their role in opening these accounts for the companies.

The complainant told the police he was asked to resign in 2023. When he refused, the accused locked up his family in the servant quarters, and the Delhi police had to intervene to rescue them.

Batra and his wife were earlier booked in 2023 for allegedly cheating a Lower Parel-based trader of ₹50 lakh. Earlier in 2017, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had also booked the duo for having disproportionate assets worth ₹6.79 crore.

The four were booked under Sections 318 (cheating), 336 (forgery), 338 (forgery of valuable security), and 340 (forgery involving electronic records) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.