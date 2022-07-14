Rise in hand, foot, mouth disease cases in city, schools wary

Mumbai: Paediatricians in the city are seeing an unusual rise in cases of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) in recent weeks. The viral infection, which is highly contagious and seen in pre-primary children, has led to some schools in the city going online for a few days to break the chain of infection.

The rashes or blisters are typically seen on the hands, foot, forearm and mouth and that’s how the disease gets its name. Dr Bakul Parekh, a paediatrician practising in Ghatkopar and member of Indian Academy of Paediatricians said he is now seeing as many as 5 patients of HFMD a day. “There is an outbreak. We saw a few cases in the summers but now we are seeing a surge,” he said.

While there are no vaccines, doctors said it is a self-limiting disease and requires symptomatic treatment only. The infection lasts for around a week.

Dr Bijal Srivastava, paediatrician, Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital, Powai, who has been seeing 15-20 children with HFMD in the OPD in the last two weeks said that mostly every child gets it once, especially when they join school or daycare. “The main issue is when the child develops oral blisters. They are painful and it prevents them from swallowing food,” she said.

Dr Srivastava said parents should look out for red flags in children like inability to have food or water, reduced urination, inactivity and persistent fever.

The rise in cases has led to schools taking extra precautions to avoid an outbreak within their premises. Fr. Francis Swamy, principal of Campion school, said the school’s medical team has advised them to go online for the next two days. “Although no cases were seen in the school, as a precautionary measure, we are going online for the next two days. After the weekend, we will take a call on how to go about it in the coming days,” he said.

Chaitali Mondal, chief safety Officer, EuroKids, said they have a protocol wherein any child infected with HFMD at any of their centres, is immediately notified to a central team. “We have received a few cases from four of our centres. In case of any visible symptoms, the child is advised to consult a doctor and kept in isolation till the blisters dry up completely,” said Mondal.

Swati Popat Vats, President of Poddar Education Network and Early Childhood Association said they have asked the teachers to be on the lookout for any symptoms of fever or heat boils because at times they might be symptoms of HFMD.

Dr Nitin Shah, senior paediatrician, PD Hinduja Hospital, Mahim, said they are seeing at least 6 to 7 cases of HFMD each day in the OPD.

“It is highly contagious so a lot of children get affected. It can also reoccur. The infection is usually seen in children below 7 years but can occur in older children too. Usually there are no complications,” he said.