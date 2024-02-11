Road accident claims life of 18-year-old in Ulhasnagar

Ulhasnagar: An 18-year-old Vishal Sanjay Varma was killed on Friday while riding a pillion, and the bike’s rider, Taha Shaikh, sustained serious injuries. The mishap occurred on Ambernath road when their biker lost control, collided with a road divider, and skidded for approximately 100 meters, as reported by the police. HT Image

The incident occurred at around 9:45pm at Marine Road in Ambernath as the duo was traveling towards Ulhasnagar from Ambernath. According to the police, Shaikh was riding two-wheelers recklessly, colliding with a divider, leading to the loss of balance. CCTV footage capturing the accident went viral, depicting the bike’s skid after hitting the divider.

A passerby alerted the police, and both injured individuals were taken to Central Hospital. Varma was declared dead on arrival, while Shaikh sustained severe injuries and was subsequently referred to another hospital for further further treatment.

After a post-mortem examination, Varma’s body was handed over to his family for the final rites. An official from the Shivaji Nagar police in Ambernath confirmed that a case has been registered under sections 304(A) (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash and driving), 337 (causing hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.