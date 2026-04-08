Road concretisation to be completed by May 2027, says Bhide

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to complete both phases of its ambitious road concretisation project in Mumbai by May 2027. While the project was initially set to be complete by 2025, then 2026, persistent delays have pushed the deadline to 2027. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to complete both phases of its ambitious road concretisation project in Mumbai by May 2027. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

In a review meeting on Monday, the new municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide directed senior officials to complete Phase 1 of the road cement concretisation project by December 12, 2026, and Phase 2 by May 2027 without any extension of deadlines. Bhide added that officials must ensure strict quality standards and minimal inconvenience to citizens.

Bhide instructed civic officials to finish the current ongoing road work by May 31 and not start any projects during the monsoon. Bhide emphasized that transparency and quality must remain the top priorities in the project, as per the official statement issued by the civic body on Tuesday.

The road concretisations project is a part of the BMC’s large-scale plans to improve Mumbai’s infrastructure. Launched in 2023, the project aims to transform the city’s roads into a durable, pothole-free network. It is expected to improve traffic flow on major and secondary roads, making the city’s transport system safer, faster and more efficient.

The project is being implemented in two phases to make travel smoother and more convenient. To enhance transparency and keep citizens informed, the civic body has introduced a real-time dashboard that provides detailed information about road works in different parts of the city. The dashboard can be accessed on the BMC website and is updated daily, allowing citizens to monitor the progress of roads in their respective areas.

Bhide stressed that transparency is essential for ensuring high-quality cement concretisation and directed officials to regularly update the dashboard and ensure that citizens face minimal inconvenience during the road works.

Under phase 1 and phase 2 of the project, a total of 2,118 roads covering 691.08 km are being concretised across the city. Overall, 488.24 km of roads, or nearly 71% of the total targeted stretch, have already been concretised, and work on the remaining 389 roads covering 102.04 km will begin soon.

“The dashboard provides separate details of completed, ongoing, and upcoming road work along with photographs and progress updates. The civic body has also made detailed information available for each road, including length, width, start and completion dates, percentage of work completed and the current status of work, organised zone-wise and ward-wise for easy access. Citizens can search for specific roads through the search bar or use the Mumbai map interface to track work in their area,” said a civic official from BMC’s road department.

In a move to improve accountability, the dashboard displays the names and contact details of contractors and responsible BMC engineers for each road, enabling citizens to directly communicate with them. It also includes a complaint registration facility where citizens can submit feedback, attach photographs, and receive updates. The facility immediately sends notifications to the concerned civic officials.

The BMC has coordinated with multiple departments and utility agencies, including those in charge of hydraulic engineering, stormwater drains, water supply, sewerage, electricity, and gas distribution to ensure the smooth execution of the project.