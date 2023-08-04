Jaipur Express firing: Killer constable kept on suicide watch

MUMBAI: The Railway Police Force (RPF) constable Chetan Singh, who shot dead his immediate senior and three passengers on-board a long-distance train early on Monday, has been kept on suicide watch and is constant surveillance. HT Image

According to Government Railway Police (GRP) officers, they have formed a team to observe Singh, 34, round the clock as he has been kept on suicide watch.

Also, an investigation team formed by the Government Railway Police (GRP) will be questioning and verifying the claims of Singh’s family that the RPF constable was under treatment for psychiatric issues.

This probe team will be one of the eight formed by the GRP to investigate different aspects of the firing on Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express.

Singh’s brother, who has been called by the GRP officials, has submitted a list of medicines prescribed to the RPF constable for his illness.

“We are also speaking to medical experts on the medicines that were prescribed to Singh to find out more about his mental and physical health,” said a GRP officer.

Singh, who is lodged in a separate cell in the Borivali lockup was extremely agitated when he was arrested. However, his behaviour inside the cell has changed and he is now silent and appears calm, said a GRP officer on condition of anonymity.

“Although he does not appear to be regretful of his action or does show any signs of remorse, he had turned silent. We are also keeping a watch on him as he can get aggressive, if he is not on medicines and starts showing withdrawal symptoms,” said a GRP officer on condition of anonymity.

Singh, who had shouted slogans of ‘Inquilab Zindabad’ in the GRP lockup in Borivali soon after his arrest on Monday morning, has remained silent in his cell thereafter.

“He is an avid reader of literature and spoke like a scholar when he was questioned on the first day. However, now he is not co-operating with the investigation,” said the officer.

The GRP officers have asked for the help of riot control police to escort Singh along with GRP team for medical examination and for his psychological analysis which will be done at Cooper Hospital.

Eight-pronged probe

Police officials said of the remaining seven teams, four will be investigating the coaches, passengers in B2, B4, B5 and S6 compartments and the pantry staff. The teams will obtain their contact details, record statements of the witnesses and collect the videos shot by them or any other evidence they might have.

One team will be coordinating with the RPF and other agencies for inputs etc. And two teams will investigate Singh’s motive and question him to find out more about the shootings.

The teams, comprising detection officers, have been entrusted the task of collecting minute data and information about the passengers of all the five coaches in which Singh moved around and shot dead the four, including his superior assistant sub-inspector Tikaram Meena.

The three passengers killed in the shootout are identified as, Abdul Kadarbhai Bhanpurwala, 60, from Mumbai, Asghar Abbas Ali, 48, from Rajasthan, and Syed Saifuddin Moinuddin from Bidar, Karnataka.

The GRP officers also said that the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Mumbai Police has also sought a report of their investigation into the shootout.

The investigating teams have found the CCTV recordings of the coaches of the train where Singh is seen roaming in the corridors in anger, however, they have not captured the shootings, according to GRP officers.

“However, we have sufficient evidence against Singh,” said a GRP officer.