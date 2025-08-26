MUMBAI: A video of an autorickshaw driver slapping a minor passenger in the middle of a busy road has prompted swift action from the Andheri Regional Transport Office (RTO), which seized the driver’s vehicle on Monday and initiated proceedings that could lead to suspension of his licence and permit. RTO seizes rickshaw after driver caught assaulting boy over unpaid fare

The viral clip, widely shared on social media over the weekend, shows the driver forcing the boy out of his rickshaw near Andheri railway station and striking him repeatedly as passersby watched. The incident has sparked outrage online, with several users demanding strict punishment for the driver and stronger safeguards for passengers.

Acting on the footage, the Andheri RTO seized the autorickshaw and issued a notice to the driver. “We have asked him to explain why his driving licence should not be revoked and his permit suspended for assaulting a passenger. This is a serious case of misconduct and violence,” said an RTO officer.

Under the Motor Vehicles Act, authorities have the power to suspend or cancel a driver’s licence in cases of passenger harassment, assault, or unsafe conduct.

The DN Nagar police traced the driver and summoned him for questioning. However, officials clarified that no formal complaint has been lodged by the victim or his family so far.

During interrogation, the driver reportedly told RTO officials that the altercation stemmed from a dispute over unpaid fare. He claimed the boy had travelled from Santacruz to Andheri railway station, ran up a fare of ₹140, and then refused to pay because he was intoxicated. “According to the driver, the passenger refused to pay and abused him. He admitted to hitting the boy, which was captured on video,” said an RTO official.

However, the video suggests the ride may have been shared, with other passengers seated inside the auto, raising questions over the driver’s version of events. Officials said they are verifying the details of the trip, including whether the rickshaw was illegally ferrying multiple passengers.

The clip shows the driver slapping the boy three to four times after pushing him onto the road. The assault has drawn widespread condemnation online, with many arguing that regardless of the fare dispute, the driver’s violent behaviour towards a minor is unacceptable.