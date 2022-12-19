Ruling alliance wary of MVA setting the narrative in winter session

Nagpur: The initial euphoria is gone. There is no immediate threat to their government but chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis are wary of the opposition Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) setting the narrative against it.

After their government was toppled six months ago, the MVA for the first time seems to be upbeat and united, with ammunition to corner the ruling parties. Its leaders believe that issues such as Governor Koshyari’s remarks on King Shivaji, the state losing industrial investment to other states and the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute could set a narrative that the Shinde-Fadnavis government is not making any effort to safeguard the interests of Maharashtra.

Ever since it formed the government in the state in 2019, the MVA has been constantly on the backfoot against sustained attack from the BJP. When it was finally toppled by the party with the help of Shinde and his defectors in June this year, the coalition struggled to come to terms with the loss of power. In the monsoon session held in August, it could not make any impression. But now, for the first time, the MVA appears to be in good form and in a position to corner the Shinde-Fadnavis government.

The credit for its emergence, however, goes to the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena BSS. A former NCP leader, while admitting the fact, said, “The foot-in-mouth statements by ministers Abdul Sattar, Tanaji Sawant and Chandrakant Patil and the governor’s remarks against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj came in handy for us,” he said. “The shifting of the industrial projects to other states, especially to Gujarat, played in our favour. Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray played a pivotal role in exposing the government on it, helping us to score over the ruling parties.”

Continuing its aggressive stance, the Opposition on Sunday said it would not let the government take a breather. Leader of the Opposition Ajit Pawar and other representatives of the opposition parties boycotted the customary tea party, hosted by chief minister Eknath Shinde. Pawar, while addressing a media conference, said, “The Opposition will target the government over agrarian distress and allowing mega industrial projects to shift to Gujarat and other states. The state was deprived of huge investment, along with the employment opportunities of lakhs of unemployed youths.”

Pawar chaired the Opposition meeting at his official residence, where representatives of all three MVA constituents — the Congress, NCP, and the Shiv Sena (UBT) — were present. The NCP leader said the new government had miserably failed on all fronts, which would be highlighted in the winter session of the state legislature. “We will also highlight the development backlog in Vidarbha and Marathwada during the government’s six-month tenure,” he added.

Pawar also demanded that Shinde and Fadnavis disclose the details of their elaborate talks with Union Home minister Amit Shah and Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on the border dispute to the people of Maharashtra. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said his government would table a resolution on the dispute in the winter session of the state legislature which begins on Monday.

Addressing media persons after the tea party with ministers and independent MLAs, Shinde claimed that his government was the first state government to approach the Union government to settle the border dispute with Karnataka despite CM Bommai making a “provocative statement”. However, the CM preferred to keep mum when asked whether the state assembly would pass a motion to condemn Bommai for his ‘provocative statement’.

Shinde also dismissed Pawar’s allegations that his government had stayed several important works initiated by the MVA government. “We have allowed several works which were priorities for the state,” he said.

Leaders from within the combine, however, are doubtful about the consistency in the Opposition’s performance. “Some of the key leaders are under constant threat of action by the state and central agencies against them,” said an NCP leader. “Leaders from the three parties have, therefore, not been actively able to raise a voice against the ruling parties. There could also be differences within the MVA constituents emerging ahead of the local body polls over seat- and power-sharing.”