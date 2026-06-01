Rumblings within NCP

Senior NCP leaders, who seemed cornered until recently as the new leadership tried to take control of the party, seem to be having the last laugh, as there is unease among party ministers and legislators about the way the new leadership is handling affairs, especially collecting funds for the party. Mumbai, India – 05 Mar 2026: NCP candidate Parth Pawar for Rajya Sabha at Vidhan Bhavan to file a Nomination form for Rajya Sabha, in the presence of DCM Sunetra Pawar and Party Leader, in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, 05 Mar, 2026. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

According to insiders, NCP ministers have been told to contribute to the vastly depleted party coffers, with ‘suggestions’ also given on how to collect funds. One such suggestion was allegedly made to a senior minister, who was asked to give a transportation contract to a specific contractor—the report was denied by the minister but became the talk of the town.

Another suggestion was for a member of the legislative council to resign so that a certain person could be accommodated. This too is being linked to the fund collection spree. These recent instances have rattled a number of NCP seniors. “More than the diktat, it is the way they are being told that has upset them,” said a senior party functionary. The functionary added that several ministers and legislators were now apprehensive about the new leadership and hence were unlikely to come out openly against seniors like state president Sunil Tatkare with whom the new leadership is uncomfortable.

Meanwhile, on Friday, an attempt was made to sort things out. A meeting was held, which was attended by Tatkare, deputy CM Sunetra Pawar, MP Parth Pawar, NCP working president Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal and senior leader Dilip Walse Patil. Photographs of senior leaders with Sunetra and Parth were released to show that all was hunky-dory. Tatkare and Bhujbal also spoke to Marathi TV channels, denying reports of any diktat to contribute to party funds. While it is unclear if they spoke on their own or were ‘requested’ to defend the party, the damage seems to have been already done.

Polls or launch pad for progeny?

The election to 17 legislative council seats has begun to resemble a launch pad for netas’ sons and daughters. In the Raigad-Ratnagiri constituency, Sena minister Bharat Gogawale wants a ticket for his son, Vikas, while Sena MLA Mahendra Dalvi is insisting on candidature for his daughter Juilee, who filed her papers even before the party could decide. Ironically, the seat was represented by state NCP chief Sunil Tatkare’s son Aniket, with the father trying hard for the renomination of his son. Another seat where alliance partners NCP and Sena have locked horns is the Jalgaon seat, with Sena minister Gulabrao Patil and Sena legislator Kishor Patil lobbying for it for their sons.

In Parbhani-Hingoli, Sena MLA Arjun Khotkar wants a ticket for his son Abhimanyu. In Thane, Vasai strongman and Bahujan Vikas Aghadi chief Hitendra Thakur, who was recently sought out by Eknath Shinde for an alliance, is tapping the possibility of his son Kshitij getting support for his candidature.

CM’s austerity drive creates problems

Following PM Narendra Modi’s appeal to save fuel, CM Devendra Fadnavis has significantly reduced vehicles in his cavalcade. The Centre’s austerity measures have exempted those with Z-plus security but Fadnavis, to set an example for his ministers, has insisted on reducing his entourage. However, the police officers handling his security are not amused. Neither is the chief minister’s office, which, on account of restrictions on the use of government aircraft, have had to cut down Fadnavis’ programmes while on tour.

A few days ago, the CM went to Shirdi by a Vande Bharat train for a function, and subsequently travelled to Nagpur by road for another programme. “Had he used government aircraft, we could have fitted in two more programmes,” said an official. “Where we used to fit in three to four programmes in a day, we now slot just one or two.”

Lad replaces Mahajan

When Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil recently threatened another hunger strike, the government once more began discussions with him, but with a difference everybody noticed. This time, Fadnavis deputed BJP legislator Prasad Lad instead of disaster management minister Girish Mahajan who was once known as the CM’s troubleshooter. Lad opened the discussions on behalf of the government and was later joined by water resources minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil. BJP insiders said the reason for sending Lad was that he is a Maratha unlike Mahajan. Further, he is known as a close aide of Fadnavis and was publicly criticising Jarange Patil till recently. Fadnavis wanted to send a signal to those backing the activist that he can deal with the activist directly without needing any intermediaries.