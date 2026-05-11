MUMBAI: A Sabarmati riverfront kind of makeover is being planned along 4.5 km on either side of the Dahisar river as part of its rejuvenation-beautification project. Local MP and union minister for commerce and industry Piyush Goyal on Sunday said that there were also plans to introduce lighting and a boating facility and to develop the river as a model for eco-tourism and a recreational hub for North Mumbai. The minister added that seven rainwater harvesting facilities were being planned within Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), where the Dahisar river originates, to keep it flowing all through the year. Sabarmati riverfront-style makeover planned for Dahisar river

Goyal was speaking at a function to announce the commissioning of two fully automated sewage treatment plants on the river, of capacities of 1.5 million litres per day (MLD) at Sukurwadi and 5 MLD at Indira Nagar. Although the five million litres of treated water are currently being channelled back into the river, the BMC proposes to sell it at some point to tankers for non-potable uses such as gardening and washing cars and streets.

The Dahisar river rejuvenation and beautification project was formally conceptualised in 2014 with a presentation made to the then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. The first tenders were issued in 2015. The ₹246-crore project included building a boundary wall, development of service roads, construction of roadside drains, clearing of slums along the river (100 slums along the river are yet to be cleared at Sainath Nagar), building of a sewer network and finally the setting up of the sewage treatment plants. The project also includes 1,244 tenements for project-affected people (PAP), which has now been revised to 1,640 PAPs, said local legislator Manisha Choudhary.

The first phase of the river rejuvenation project stands almost completed, with 99% of the work over. Certain portions of sewer lines, service roads and roadside drains remain pending due to encroachments along the river banks. Goyal said that he had asked the BMC to consider dredging and desilting the Poisar and Dahisar rivers to prevent flooding along the banks.

The 17-km-long Dahisar river, which originates from SGNP and joins the Arabian Sea at the Manori Creek point, once had clean potable water and picturesque surroundings where films like Baiju Bawra (1952) were shot.