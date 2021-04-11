Sachin Vaze’s colleague Riyazuddin Kazi arrested, in NIA custody till April 16

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested assistant police inspector Riyazuddin Kazi on Sunday noon for destroying evidence and his alleged involvement in the conspiracy along with the main accused and former police officer Sachin Vaze in the Antilia bomb threat and Mansukh Hiran murder cases. Kazi was produced before the special NIA court on Sunday afternoon and was remanded to NIA custody till April 16.

While seeking Kazi’s custody special public prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves argued before the court, “Kazi was working as assistant police inspector in the crime intelligence unit (CIU) and was well aware of the crime. He was also aware of the design and things that transpired after the case was transferred to the NIA. Hence, the accused started destroying evidence like CPU and DVR.”

The NIA said that they required to confront the accused with every recovered article, document and witnesses. “Vaze has given half the facts and we need to question Kazi under whose guidance he had disposed of the evidence,” submitted Gonsalves.

When the NIA started conducting parallel inquiry soon after the Antilia bomb scare case on February 25, the accused allegedly killed Hiran fearing that he would disclose their plan, Gonsalves informed the court.

“We required custody for 10 days to investigate and verify Kazi’s role in Mansukh Hiran murder case. Kazi was present when the number plates were destroyed. We need his custody to question him from where did the Gelatin sticks come,” the NIA submitted before the special court.

Defence lawyer Hasnain Kazi said, “Sachin Vaze was made the investigating officer (IO) in the case. As Kazi was in the same unit, he was assisting him. The main accused was involved in destroying the evidence and Kazi was present there on Vaze’s instructions. Kazi was going to the NIA office from the last 20 days for investigation.”

After hearing the submissions, the court granted the NIA Kazi’s remand till April 16.