Sakinaka rape, murder over monetary dispute: Mumbai Police

The Sakinaka police and officers of the Special Task Force have found that the victim and accused in the Sakinaka rape case knew each other and a monetary dispute between them escalated into the woman’s murder.

The woman, who was raped and brutalised, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in the early hours of Sunday.

In a press briefing on Monday, Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale said the Sakinaka police have added sections of the SC/STs Atrocities (Prevention) Act as the 32-year-old belonged to a scheduled caste.

Nagrale said police have also recovered the murder weapon which the accused, Mohan Chauhan, hid after stabbing the woman.

“The primary cause of death were the injuries all over her body,” said Nagrale.

Another police official said the victim and Chauhan had met five times and there were some monetary transactions between them. He, however, refused to divulge details of the transactions.

Chauhan, police said, has confessed to the murder and also revealed that he had gone to his cousin’s house to wash up and change clothes after the incident. “We have recovered the clothes he wore at the time of the murder. The have been sent for forensic analysis for blood trace evidence of the victim on them,” said an officer.

Nagrale said that patrolling will be increased in places where streets are less populated during night.

Women travelling alone at night will be provided help, if sought, by the night patrolling officers.

A list of sexual offenders will also be prepared and they would be checked on even after release, he added.