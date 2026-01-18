MUMBAI: Two salesmen employed at a jewellery store in IC Colony, Borivali, allegedly fled with gold and silver jewellery worth ₹6.7 crore. The police said the store owner locked the store on Tuesday night but on Wednesday morning discovered that the jewellery along with the two salesmen were missing. Salesmen flee with jewellery worth ₹6.70 cr from Borivali store

According to the MHB Colony police, the offence was registered based on the complaint of Rakesh Porwal, 46, a resident of Chikuwadi, Borivali, who runs My Gold Point, a jewellery store in IC Colony dealing in gold, diamond and silver ornaments.

The two accused have been identified as Prabhu Singh, 20, and Narayan Singh, 22, both residents of Rajsambandh in Rajasthan, who worked as salesmen at the shop. The police said the two employees lived in the shop premises and would eat from a local hotel. While Porwal stored the jewellery in a locker and kept the key with himself, the store’s shutter keys were with the employees, who slept in the shop.

On Wednesday when Porwal tried to contact both employees, he found that the shop was closed and that both had switched off their mobile phones. On checking the shop, he found that all the jewellery was missing. The police said the stolen items included around 40 bracelets, 300 rings, 45 bangles, 25 necklaces, 23 mangalsutras and other ornaments, together valued at approximately ₹6.79 crore.

“We have registered an offence under Section 306 (theft by a clerk or servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against both employees,” a police officer said.