Salman Khan threat post traced to a European country

Mumbai: The Facebook post that was addressed to Punjabi actor and singer Gippy Grewal and which threated actor Salman Khan originated from a European Country, the Mumbai police has found. Police suspect it to be the handiwork of a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang sitting abroad. Bollywood actor Salman Khan poses during the launch ceremony of upcoming Indian reality television show ‘Bigg Boss’ Season-17, in Mumbai on October 12, 2023. (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP) (AFP)

“We had written to Facebook, which confirmed to us that the post and the account was operated in a European Country. We will seek more information,” said a police officer.

Police are also probing whether it is a genuine threat or if somebody is playing a prank. “The local police and the crime branch has been working on it. We are also trying to get details about the firing that took place in Vancouver to get any positive links,” said a police officer.

On Sunday, an account having the photo and name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had posted a message on Facebook, addressing Punjabi singer-actor Gippy Grewal. “You consider Salman Khan a brother, but now it’s time for your ‘brother’ to come and save you. This message is also for Salman Khan – don’t be in the illusion that Dawood will save you; no one can save you. Your dramatic response to Sidhu Moose Wala’s death did not go unnoticed. We all know the kind of person he was and the criminal associations he had… You’ve now landed on our radar. Consider this a trailer; the full film will be released soon. Flee to any country you wish, but remember, death doesn’t require a visa; it comes uninvited.”

Grewal had earlier said that shots were fired outside his house at Vancouver in Canada. Bishnoi has already claimed responsibility for it. After the firing incident, Grewal had said he was not friends with Salman and that he had met the actor only twice.

Since November 2022, the actor’s security cover has been beefed up to Y-Plus. The actor has also been granted a licence to carry a personal weapon. The actor has also purchased a new bullet proof vehicle.

In April 2023, security around Salman Khan’s home was increased by Mumbai Police after his personal assistant received a threat email and a case was registered against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, his aide Goldy Brar and another person for allegedly issuing a threat to the actor.