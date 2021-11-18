Sameer Wankhede framed first wife’s cousin, threatened family: Nawab Malik

State Minister Nawab Malik alleged on Thursday that Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede framed his first wife’s cousin in a drug possession case and threatened the family to keep quiet or he would expose them. Wankhede has rubbished the allegations.

Malik also said that he has obtained all the records from Wankhede’s birth, school admission and school leaving certificate, with certified copies of handwritten entries and submitted them before the Bombay high court (HC), the director general of police and Mumbai police commissioner.

“Wankhede is getting exposed and was afraid that his first wife (Dr Shabana Quraishi) may expose him. To silence her, Wankhede has framed her cousin in a drug possession case with the help of a peddler. Her cousin was arrested by the anti-narcotics cell of the Mumbai police and is still in jail. Wankhede threatened her family that they will all be framed as drug peddlers if they expose him,” Malik said.

Recently, Malik has been levelling a series of allegations against Wankhede. He has accused the NCB officer of attempting to “kidnap Aryan Khan” and frame him in the case after failing to extort money from his family.

Malik also claimed that Wankhede is a Muslim, but he secured the IRS (Indian Revenue Service) job in the Scheduled Caste (SC) category using his father’s old identity, who converted to Islam before marrying Wankhede’s mother Zaheda Bano.

He also accused Wankhede of framing an IPS officer’s son after a spat between the families. Wankhede has rubbished all allegations.

On Wednesday, NCP shared two school leaving certificates from St. Joseph School, Wadala and St. Paul High School, Dadar and both the certificates mentioned Sameer Wankhede as a Muslim.

Wankhede’s wife Kranti Redkar said that those were errors that were rectified by the family back in 1989.

“Half info shared by people with evil thoughts to defame Sameer Wankhede. There was an error made. Later this was duly rectified by mr. DNYANDEV with all legal formalities and procedures in 1989,” she tweeted along with documents such as the school leaving certificate of St. Paul High School in which his name was mentioned as Wankhede Sameer Dnyandev and his caste was mentioned as Mahar (Scheduled Caste).

She also tweeted his birth certificate showing his father’s name was Dnyandev Kachruji Wankhede and his mother’s name mentioned as Zaheda Bano. Wankhede’s father Dnyandev Wankhede has filed a defamation case against Malik and sought damages of ₹1.25 crore.