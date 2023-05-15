On Nashik FIR, Sanjay Raut points to SC order in Sena vs Sena case

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, booked for a statement in which he allegedly tried to create a discord between the police and citizens, on Monday pointed to the Supreme Court verdict in the Uddhav Thackeray vs Eknath Shinde case, saying he made the remark in the context of the said judgment. Sanjay Raut (File Photo/HT)

“If a case has been registered against me in Nashik…after the Supreme Court's decision all I said was that the current state government is illegal. Therefore, if officials follow orders of this government, doing so will be illegal. Also, in the coming days, action may be taken against such officials. Therefore, they must take extra care before following orders,” Raut said, according to ANI.

When asked if the ruling dispensation was trying to ‘pressurise’ him, he said, "They always do…I was even sent to jail. But I will never bow down.

Sanjay Raut booked

The Nashik City Police booked the Sena (UBT) spokesperson under Section 505(1)(b) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The section deals with the 'intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquility'.

The police took suo moto cognisance of the politician's remark, officials said, adding that the FIR against him was registered at the Mumbai Naka police station.

What did Sanjay Raut say?

On May 12, a day after the apex court's judgment, Raut had said officials and police personnel should not follow orders of the ‘illegal’ BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) government

