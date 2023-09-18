Sanpada woman professor files case against her living partner

Navi Mumbai HT Image

After issues with her husband, a 56-year-old woman from Sanpada, who started staying with another man whom she met via Facebook, lost valuables worth ₹45 lakh. The complainant, who is an assistant professor in a Mumbai-based renowned college, approached Sanpada police and registered a FIR against the accused for criminal breach of trust.

In October 2020, the woman had an argument with her husband following which she started staying in Chembur along with her son. During that period, she became friends with Tulsidas Tatyaba Jadhav via Facebook. They later met after which he started meeting her at her residence as well. According to the complainant, the accused won her trust by taking care of her health when she had to undergo a surgery. He started talking to her about getting married to her and promised to buy a new house in her name.

In the process, he made her sign a blank cheque promising to use the money to buy the house. Later, the accused transferred ₹25 lakh into his account from her account. In July 2022, the accused asked her to marry him. The lady who was yet to get legally divorced denied to get married to which he threatened that he would harm her son and made her marry him in a temple at Bandra, said the complainant to the police.

After the marriage, the accused asked for all the identity cards of the complainant and he changed the name of the woman in all her cards using his own surname. The complainant has also alleged that the accused made a fake decree of divorce between the woman and her first husband to get all the names changed. Citing the reason of safety, the accused made her hand over all her jewellery to him to be kept in the locker and later also made her transfer ₹11 lakh for purchasing a car.

“After usurping the money, she had in her account and also taking away all her jewellery, the accused started harassing her and eventually threw her out of the rented apartment in Sanpada where they were staying after the marriage. The complainant has also alleged that the accused too was married and had never showed his divorce decree to her though he claimed to be a divorcee,” a police officer from Sanpada police station said, adding, “We investigating the case and no arrests have made yet,” the officer added.

The accused has been booked under the charges of 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 494 (marrying again during the lifetime of the spouse), 504 (intentional insult with the intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

