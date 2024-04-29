 Satara LS candidate booked in ₹62-cr scam | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Satara LS candidate booked in 62-cr scam

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
Apr 29, 2024 07:10 AM IST

NCP leader Sashikant Shinde booked in ₹62-crore scam at Navi Mumbai APMC for allocating space at depreciated rates, facing fresh trouble.

Navi Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader and Lok Sabha poll candidate from Satara Sashikant Shinde has been booked in a 62-crore scam involving allocation of space at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Navi Mumbai at depreciated rates. The case spells fresh trouble for Shinde, who recently secured interim bail in the toilet contract scam.

HT Image
HT Image

As per the case registered by the APMC police, 25 persons including Shinde allegedly allocated surplus floor space index (FSI) to traders in the spice market by suppressing the rate through a resolution in the APMC board meeting. The board approved allocation of FSI at 600 per square feet compared to the commercial rate of 3,066 per square feet.

Apart from Shinde, those named in the first information report include Dilip Kale, (chairman), Vijay Devtale (vice-chairman), Sudhir Tungar (secretary), Bhanudas Kotkar, Dattatray Patil, Pradip Khopde, Prabhu Patil, Ashok Valunj, Shankar Pingle, Kirti Rana, Jayesh Vora, Sonyabapu Bhujbal, Vilas Markad and Balasaheb Solaskar.

“We have registered a case and the Economic Offences Wing of Navi Mumbai police is investigating it,” said an officer attached with the APMC police station.

News / Cities / Mumbai / Satara LS candidate booked in 62-cr scam
