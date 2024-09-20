Sattar’s supporters call for bandh after Danve calls his constituency Pakistan

Mumbai: After the state BJP election coordinator Raosaheb Danve said that Shiv Sena minister Abdul Sattar’s constituency Sillod is ‘on the verge of becoming Pakistan,’ the minister called for a bandh in the district. HT Image

Two ruling constituents, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, are at loggerheads over local politics.

In a public function early this week, Danve came down heavily over the anomaly in Sillod and accused Sattar’s workers of encroaching land purchased by any industrialist, and extorting money from new businesses coming to the district. Danve said that the Sillod tehsil is on the verge of becoming Pakistan.

The statement made three days ago by Danve, was objected by Sattar saying it was an insult to him and the constituency. He gave a call of Sillod Bandh on Friday and kept shops and establishments shut in many parts of Sillod, in the Jalna district of central Maharashtra.

It is seen as part of the political tussle between BJP and the Shinde-led Sena in Sillod and other parts of Jalna district. “Sattar did not work for Danve, who was a BJP candidate from the district in the Lok Sabha election. He had openly vowed to defeat Danve who was the Union minister then. Danve was defeated by Congress’s Kalyan Kale in the LS polls. Now, Danve and other BJP workers have upped the ante against Sattar for the ensuing Assembly polls,” said a BJP leader from Jalna.

Recently, local BJP leaders from Jalna had complained to election officials claiming fake and repeated voters facilitated by Sattar in his constituency. Idris Multani, head of the state minority cell of BJP and resident of Jalna, had submitted the documents to the election officer to show how the minister had registered his workers as fake voters for electoral benefits.