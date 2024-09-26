SC collegium recommends appointment of 9 lawyers as Bombay HC judges

MUMBAI: The Supreme Court collegium on Tuesday recommended names of nine advocates for appointment as judges of the Bombay high court. Currently, the high court has 66 judges against the sanctioned strength of 94. HT Image

The collegium comprising Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, justice Sanjiv Khanna, and justice B R Gavai met on 19 April and after scrutiny recommended appointment of nine advocates.

The lawyers who have been recommended are Nivedita Prakash Mehta, Prafulla Surendrakumar Khubalkar, Ashwin Damodar Bhobe, Rohit Wasudeo Joshi, Advait Mahendra Sethna, Rajesh Sudhakar Datar, Sachin Shivajirao Deshmukh, Gautam Ashwin Ankhad, and Mahendra Madhavrao Nerlikar.

The recommendation made by the collegium notes that all the recommended lawyers have highly successful practices in their respective areas of practice.

Rajesh Datar has 30 years of professional experience in civil, criminal, and constitutional law and has 34 reported judgments delivered in cases in which he appeared, the recommendation notes.

Sachin Deshmukh’s appearance for various public institutions and practised in civil, criminal, constitutional, and service law-related cases and 53 reported judgments delivered in cases he appeared, earned him a recommendation from the collegium.

Gautam Ankhad has to his credit 56 reported judgments delivered in cases in which he appeared or argued, and his expertise in commercial, contract and arbitration cases was noted by the collegium while recommending him.

Considering Nivedita Mehta’s extensive practice of 31 years in civil, constitutional, local, municipal, labour and criminal laws. The collegium noted that her elevation would fulfil the need to ensure gender diversity among the high court judges.

“She represented the Government of Maharashtra at Nagpur Bench in the capacity of Assistant Government Pleader and Additional Public Prosecutor from 2013 to 2023 and has been representing the State government as an Additional Government Pleader and Additional Public Prosecutor since October 2023” noted the recommendation.

Rohit Joshi’s performance has been personally observed by justice B R Gavai during his tenure as high court Judge, while sitting at the Bench at Nagpur, notes the recommendation. Advait Sethna’s extensive practice is reflected in his professional income and 84 reported judgments delivered in the cases in which he appeared. Ashwin Bhobe was noted for 45 reported judgments he delivered.