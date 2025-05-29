SC refuses to stall 299 crore jetty project near Gateway of India

MUMBAI: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday declined to intervene in the ₹299 crore passenger jetty project near the Gateway of India, observing that the project serves the public interest. Instead, the apex court urged the Bombay High Court to expedite hearings on the pending petitions challenging the development. Mumbai, India - April 5, 2025: Residents of Colaba gathered to oppose proposed construction of a passenger/VVIP jetty between the Radio Club, near Gateway Of India in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

“Something good is happening in Mumbai. Now you can reach Versova from South Mumbai in 40 minutes, which used to take three hours,” said Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, citing the Coastal Road as a successful example of contentious yet transformative infrastructure.

The bench remarked that opposition to such projects often stemmed from a “Not In My Backyard (NIMBY)” mindset. “Everyone opposed the Coastal Road earlier, but now they are happy. This kind of opposition is typical,” the court noted during a hearing on a Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by Dr Laura D’Souza, president of the Cuffe Parade Residents’ Association.

The SLP, filed through advocate Anagha S Desai of Desai Legal LLP, challenged the Bombay High Court’s May 7 and 8 orders refusing to stay preparatory works on the jetty and terminal. The petition contended that the project would affect over 210,000 residents of the Colaba area and had commenced without adequate public consultation or stakeholder engagement.

“The project was launched without prior public notification or transparency, and poses irreversible damage to one of the city’s most historic precincts,” Dr D’Souza argued.

Several residents’ groups and institutions have raised objections, including the Bombay Presidency Radio Club, business owners, frequent visitors, and elected representatives from both Houses of Parliament. The objectors have called for the jetty to be shifted to Princess Dock—cited in a feasibility report as a less intrusive alternative.

Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, representing Dr D’Souza, alleged that the proposed jetty caters largely to private users taking leisure ferries to Alibaug, framing it as a project designed for elite convenience rather than public necessity. Countering the claim, additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati said the jetty is a crucial piece of commuter infrastructure, aimed at easing the city’s transport burden and improving connectivity.

Dismissing the petition, the court reiterated its view that infrastructure progress often meets resistance from affluent localities. “Everyone wants a sewage treatment plant, but not behind their house. This is NIMBY syndrome. Colaba is a neighbourhood of elitist people. It’s tyanchi (their) Mumbai, not amchi (our) Mumbai,” the bench remarked.

Reacting to the verdict, Dr D’Souza said she was disheartened. “It is distressing to see that the iconic Gateway of India, which is a Grade-I heritage structure (of exceptional historical importance) is being sidelined. We urge the authorities to reconsider the long-term implications and prioritise the preservation of Mumbai’s heritage.”

She also expressed concern over the “blatant disregard” for due process. “The government seems to have bypassed critical steps of public engagement and environmental accountability,” she added.

The matter now returns to the Bombay High Court, which has been asked to deliver a verdict on the petitions without further delay.