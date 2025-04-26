NAVI MUMBAI: A school bus driver was arrested on Thursday night on charges of sexually assaulting a four-year-old boy in Nerul, in Navi Mumbai. The accused, Sujit Das, 25, was arrested on a complaint filed by the family of the child. School bus driver held for sexually assaulting 4-year-old boy in Nerul

According to a preliminary investigation, the incident is alleged to have taken place in the school bus, although the specific location of the assault is yet to be confirmed.

The incident in Nerul echoes another case, where two pre-primary girl students were sexually assaulted allegedly by a male cleaner in the washroom in a Badlapur school in August last year. The incidents, which triggered public outrage and led to widespread protests, surfaced when one of the children complained of pain to her parents. This led to the discovery that a second girl had been assaulted by the same cleaner.

The Nerul incident came to light in a similar manner, when the boy returned from school and complained of pain in the buttock area. Asked what was causing the discomfort, he indicated the bus driver. “The child revealed that the driver had inserted a pen-like object. We have sought CCTV footage as part of our ongoing investigation,” said an officer with the NRI Coastal Police in Navi Mumbai. He added that the accused has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO).

“The family alleged that the accused indulged in a sexually inappropriate act. He has been arrested and remanded to police custody until April 30,” said deputy commissioner of police (Zone 1) Pankaj Dahane.

Following the incident, political parties staged a protest outside the school. Both Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Shiv Sena (UBT) members questioned the school management for its alleged failure to provide a safe environment for its students.

The school bus contractor, who has handed over CCTV footage to the police, claimed there was “some misunderstanding” as the driver is seen seated throughout.