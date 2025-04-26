Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

School bus driver held for sexually assaulting 4-year-old boy in Nerul

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
Apr 26, 2025 08:40 AM IST

The incident is alleged to have taken place in the school bus. The accused has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO)

NAVI MUMBAI: A school bus driver was arrested on Thursday night on charges of sexually assaulting a four-year-old boy in Nerul, in Navi Mumbai. The accused, Sujit Das, 25, was arrested on a complaint filed by the family of the child.

School bus driver held for sexually assaulting 4-year-old boy in Nerul
School bus driver held for sexually assaulting 4-year-old boy in Nerul

According to a preliminary investigation, the incident is alleged to have taken place in the school bus, although the specific location of the assault is yet to be confirmed.

The incident in Nerul echoes another case, where two pre-primary girl students were sexually assaulted allegedly by a male cleaner in the washroom in a Badlapur school in August last year. The incidents, which triggered public outrage and led to widespread protests, surfaced when one of the children complained of pain to her parents. This led to the discovery that a second girl had been assaulted by the same cleaner.

The Nerul incident came to light in a similar manner, when the boy returned from school and complained of pain in the buttock area. Asked what was causing the discomfort, he indicated the bus driver. “The child revealed that the driver had inserted a pen-like object. We have sought CCTV footage as part of our ongoing investigation,” said an officer with the NRI Coastal Police in Navi Mumbai. He added that the accused has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO).

“The family alleged that the accused indulged in a sexually inappropriate act. He has been arrested and remanded to police custody until April 30,” said deputy commissioner of police (Zone 1) Pankaj Dahane.

Following the incident, political parties staged a protest outside the school. Both Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Shiv Sena (UBT) members questioned the school management for its alleged failure to provide a safe environment for its students.

The school bus contractor, who has handed over CCTV footage to the police, claimed there was “some misunderstanding” as the driver is seen seated throughout.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / School bus driver held for sexually assaulting 4-year-old boy in Nerul
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On