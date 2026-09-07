'Burberry nahi bahut buri': Yash Johar roasted Karan Johar for buying a designer jacket post Kuch Kuch Hota Hai success
Karan Johar remembered his late father, legendary film producer Yash Johar, on his birth anniversary with an emotional Instagram post.
Filmmaker Karan Johar remembered his late father, legendary film producer Yash Johar, on his birth anniversary with an Instagram post that was as heartwarming as it was hilarious. In the carousel post, Karan shared some old pictures with his late father and also revisited their bond, his father’s humour and the values he left behind.
Karan Johar remembers dad Yash Johar
Sharing a childhood photograph of himself with Yash Johar, the filmmaker wrote, “Happy birthday papa, miss you every day.”
In the next few slides, Karan recounted a funny anecdote, sharing how his father roasted him for wearing an oversized designer jacket after the success of his directorial debut, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.
Karan wrote, “I remember Kuch Kuch Hota Hai had released and I decided to buy my very first designer jacket in celebration! I proudly walked into the Burberry store and bought the only jacket that fit me (those were my mega plus size days)... I wore it, and in my head I was looking rather smashing (the origin of my delusion).”
Karan added that far from being impressed, Yash Johar resorted to roasting him. “My father looked at me perplexed and asked, ‘Beta... yeh kya hai...?’ When Karan told him it was a jacket from Burberry, Yash Johar quipped, “Beta yeh Burberry nahi, bahut buri hai. (This is not Burberry, but very bad).”
The filmmaker also recalled how Yash Johar remained one of his biggest supporters, even encouraging him to consider becoming a mainstream Hindi film hero.
Karan also shared the deeply personal memory of his father’s final days. Karan recalled being with his father when he was on a ventilator and knowing that there was no hope. He wrote, “Papa I will take care of mom like a parent and a child…I promise”.
The tribute drew an affectionate response from members of the Hindi film fraternity. Manish Malhotra commented, “Yashji” with red-heart emojis, while Kareena Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Urmila Matondkar, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared rows of hearts. Filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder remembered him with both affection and humour, “He was the Best…I wonder smtimes what he would say about ur outfits today”.
All about Yash Johar
Yash Johar, who founded Dharma Productions in 1976, died in 2004 at the age of 74. Yash Johar began his film career as a publicist and a photographer in the 1950s, before becoming a production manager. He turned producer with Dostana (1980), the first film produced under the Dharma banner. Over the 80s and 90s, he produced films such as Duniya (1984), Agneepath (1990), Gumrah (1993), and Duplicate (1998). His legacy continues through the production house and through Karan Johar, who now manages Dharma Productions.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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