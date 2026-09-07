'Burberry nahi bahut buri': Yash Johar roasted Karan Johar for buying a designer jacket post Kuch Kuch Hota Hai success

Filmmaker Karan Johar remembered his late father, legendary film producer Yash Johar, on his birth anniversary with an Instagram post that was as heartwarming as it was hilarious. In the carousel post, Karan shared some old pictures with his late father and also revisited their bond, his father’s humour and the values he left behind. Karan Johar is the son of late film producer Yash Johar.

Karan Johar remembers dad Yash Johar Sharing a childhood photograph of himself with Yash Johar, the filmmaker wrote, “Happy birthday papa, miss you every day.”

In the next few slides, Karan recounted a funny anecdote, sharing how his father roasted him for wearing an oversized designer jacket after the success of his directorial debut, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Karan wrote, “I remember Kuch Kuch Hota Hai had released and I decided to buy my very first designer jacket in celebration! I proudly walked into the Burberry store and bought the only jacket that fit me (those were my mega plus size days)... I wore it, and in my head I was looking rather smashing (the origin of my delusion).”

Karan added that far from being impressed, Yash Johar resorted to roasting him. “My father looked at me perplexed and asked, ‘Beta... yeh kya hai...?’ When Karan told him it was a jacket from Burberry, Yash Johar quipped, “Beta yeh Burberry nahi, bahut buri hai. (This is not Burberry, but very bad).”