School bus mows down father and his teen son in Parel

MUMBAI: A 42-year-old man and his 19-year-old son were killed after being crushed by a school bus at GD Ambedkar Marg in Parel on Tuesday. The police said the father and son were on a scooter, which they recently purchased, and returning home when the accident occurred. The accused, 51-year-old school bus driver, has been arrested, confirmed the police. Mumbai, India - March 27, 2024: Father and son died in the accident at Kaka Chowkey in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The Kalachowki police were alerted about the accident around 1pm. “They had come under the front left tyre of the school bus. We identified them through their identity cards. The man was identified as Pawan Kumar Sahu, 42, and his son Nitin Sahu, 19,” said Sanjay Mohite, senior police inspector of Kalachowki police station.

The police officer said that the man stayed with his wife, Malti, 39, deceased son Nitin, and younger son Vipin, 14, in Jijamata Nagar, Kalachowki. He initially used to work as a vegetable vendor in the same area but had recently started working as a security guard in a residential building in the locality. His wife Malti also worked in a bag manufacturing unit in Milan Industries, Kalachowki.

Nitin, 19, the deceased son used to study in FYJC in a Wadala-based college, while the younger son, Vipin, studies in ninth standard in a Municipal school in Abhyudaya Nagar in Kalachowki.

“Nitin had gone to pick up his father from Parel on Tuesday afternoon and they were returning home by GD Ambedkar Marg. That’s when we suspect he decided to overtake the school bus from the left side and both of them came under the front left wheel of the bus. While the son was directly run over by the bus, his father received severe head injuries and they were rushed to KEM Hospital where they were declared dead,” said Mohite.

The police officer said they do not have any witness to the incident and neither was there any CCTV camera covering the patch of road where the incident took place - opposite Deep Jyoti Tower on G D Ambedkar Marg, said the police officer.

“We have arrested the school bus driver Arvind Humane, 51, a resident of the same area. He has been booked under sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Indian Penal Code,” said the police officer.

The police said the bus was a contractual bus for St Mary’s School, Mazagaon and was returning from the school when the incident took place. The police said Nitin had recently purchased the scooter.