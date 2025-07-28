Search
Mon, Jul 28, 2025
Mumbai: School security guard arrested for raping minor boys

Megha Sood
Published on: Jul 28, 2025 06:39 am IST

The accused was the security guard, in charge of locking the school after the students and teachers had left. 

Mumbai: A 53-year-old security guard of a school in Virar West was arrested on Sunday for allegedly sexually assaulting two teenage boys in the school a month ago. The incident came to light when the boys told a teacher about the assault on Saturday.

According to the police, the incident occurred a month ago when the students were leaving the school premises and the two boys, aged 15 and 17, were walking towards the gate at 6 pm when the guard stopped them, took them to the canteen’s washroom and allegedly sexually assaulted them. The incident came to light on Saturday when the boys told a teacher about the assault, who informed the school authorities and the boys’ parents, after which a complaint was filed with the Arnala police.

The accused was the security guard, in charge of locking the school after the students and teachers had left, said a police officer.

Suhas Bavche, deputy commissioner of police (Virar), said that the police are investigating whether the accused had sexually assaulted any other students in the past.

The accused has been booked for rape under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He will be produced before the court on Monday, said a police officer.

