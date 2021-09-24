Scientists, educators oppose panel set up to develop new curriculum framework under NEP

Scientists in Mumbai and around the country are opposing a steering committee set up by the Central government to develop a national curriculum framework under the National Education Policy (NEP).

In a statement issued on Thursday, the All India People’s Science Network (AIPSN) — a network of over 40 people’s science organisations spread all over the country — said, “It is a matter of deep concern that the entire span of educational curriculum reform, from the early childhood years to adult education, has been entrusted to a small committee with no expertise in these crucial areas. Members include educational administrators and even entrepreneurs. This seems to be in line with the trend of the NEP 2020 to usher in private players while making subservient established institutions of public education.”

On Wednesday, the Union ministry of education set up national steering committee for the development of national curriculum frameworks according to the perspectives of NEP. The committee is expected to develop four national curriculum frameworks — for school education, for early childhood care and education, for teacher education, and for adult education.

According to the terms of reference, the 12-member committee chaired by former ISRO chief and space scientists K Kasturirangan will have tenure of three years. It will “discuss different aspects of school education, early childhood care and education (ECCE), teacher education and adult education keeping in focus all the recommendations of NEP 2020 related to these four areas for proposing curriculum reforms”.

“Indeed surprisingly, no faculty members of NCERT are included, even though it is the apex national body responsible for the development of curricula; rather, the director of NCERT is expected to “assist” the Steering Committee,” said the AIPSN in its statement.

AIPSN has called for a re-constitution of the steering committee with persons having a deep understanding about learners in diverse and disparate socio-cultural contexts, disciplinary knowledge of school education and domain expertise in teacher education/adult education, as well as sound experience of the pedagogical processes required to develop a national curriculum framework.

“Moreover, if there is serious concern for the future of all our learners, the committee will need to address the challenges of education with commitment to the Constitution and a focus on equity, quality and inclusion,” said the AIPSN.

Vivek Monteiro, a city-based science educator, member of AIPSN and secretary of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions, Maharashtra, said, “NEP is a non-starter. Its disconnect with reality is shocking. Though released in 2020, there is not a single mention of the pandemic which was raging at the time of its release. Its following implementation document Sarthaq, published in 2021, continues this oblivion to the ground reality of a learning crisis arising out of the pandemic. On the contrary, the ministry is busy celebrating the business opportunities provided by online education. The committee set up to revise national curriculum framework is educationally incompetent and the only criterion of selection seems to be political proximity to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.”