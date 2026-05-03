SCLR nears completion; BKC-Vakola arm to open soon

Mumbai: The last pending section of the larger Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) project has neared completion after the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) achieved a structural milestone by launching two girders over the Vakola Nallah bridge. Mumbai, India - April 30, 2025: The Santacruz Chembur Link Road (SCLR) Extension just hit a major milestone in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The second phase of SCLR, which includes the Bandra Kurla Complex-Vakola arm, has been in development since 2016. Project authorities said this section of the project will take at least three months to be ready for motorists.

“With the successful launching of twin 54 metre composite girders at Level 1 and Level 2 over the Vakola Nallah bridge, the last remaining critical link between Bharat Diamond Bourse in Bandra Kurla Complex and Vakola is now structurally complete. This arm, though a shorter segment, plays a decisive role in integrating multiple elevated arms, bridges and connectors, thereby completing the full SCLR network,” an MMRDA official said.

The entire SCLR corridor network spans 10.88 km. The Vakola-BKC arm is 1.4 km long, consisting of 500 metres of four-lane elevated carriageway and another 900 metres of two-lane connecting arms. This arm is expected to aid in decongesting the entry-exit at the central business district.

“The BKC–Vakola arm plays a crucial role in integrating various elevated corridors and unlocking their full potential. With this, the SCLR corridor will function as a continuous, high-efficiency east–west connector, significantly improving travel across Mumbai,” said Sanjay Mukherjee, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA. “The corridor, with its multiple arms, elevated sections and critical interchanges, now stands at the threshold of full operationalisation.”

With the completion of all arms and connectors of the larger SCLR project, the corridor will provide signal free connectivity between the Eastern Express Highway and the Western Express Highway, also linking the Bandra Kurla Complex with the eastern and western suburbs.