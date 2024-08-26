 Scrap dealer dies after being hit by speeding vehicle near Bandra–Worli Sea Link | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Scrap dealer dies after being hit by speeding vehicle near Bandra–Worli Sea Link

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 26, 2024 10:50 AM IST

According to the police, the victim, identified as Raju Gupta, was a resident of Nargis Dutt Nagar in Bandra West and was collecting scrap when a speeding vehicle struck him and fled

Mumbai: The Bandra police have launched a manhunt for an unidentified driver who killed a 48-year-old scrap dealer by mowing him down on the U Bridge leading towards the Bandra–Worli Sea Link in the early hours of Saturday.

HT Image
HT Image

According to the police, the victim, identified as Raju Gupta, was a resident of Nargis Dutt Nagar in Bandra West and was collecting scrap when a speeding vehicle struck him and fled.

Reshma Qureshi, 35, niece of the victim, learnt about the accident when her husband called her at 7.30am. When she reached the Bhabha Hospital, where Gupta was taken by the passersby, the doctors told her that Gupta died due to severe injuries.

The police have registered an FIR against the unidentified driver under sections, including 106(2) (hit-and-run) of BNS and scanning the CCTV unit installed in the area to track the driver. “Since the accident occurred early morning, there were no eyewitnesses,” said an officer.

Scrap dealer dies after being hit by speeding vehicle near Bandra–Worli Sea Link
