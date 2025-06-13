MUMBAI: A security guard was arrested on Thursday for allegedly inappropriately touching three minor girls, aged ten to eleven years, residing in a housing society in Dadar where he was employed. He was remanded in police custody for four days. Security guard arrested for molesting three minor girls

According to the police, the incident occurred on Wednesday evening in a housing society in Dadar when the three minor girls, residents of the society, went to the terrace to play. The security guard, who was already present on the terrace for some work, hugged one of them and inappropriately touched the other two girls, said a police officer. The girls felt uncomfortable and left the terrace. They discussed the matter among themselves and informed their families about it.

“Based on one of the parents complaint, we registered an offence against the security guard under sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and sections 8 (committing sexual assault on a child) and 12 (punishment for sexual harassment of a child) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act,” said a police officer.

The accused was arrested by the police from his residence in Diva, Thane on Thursday and remanded in police custody for four days. “We are also checking if he has similarly molested any more minor girls,” said the police officer.