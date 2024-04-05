Security guard arrested for sexually assaulting 7-year-old girl in Santacruz school

MUMBAI: A seven-year-old girl from a school in Santacruz West was allegedly sexually assaulted by the security guard in the school’s premises last week. The Santacruz police arrested the security guard on Saturday. HT Image

The accused has been working in his present capacity in the school for the last one year, said police officers. He lured the child to a secluded spot and assaulted her sexually. The girl narrated the incident to her mother after returning from school, following which the parents first approached the school authorities and subsequently reported the incident to Santacruz police.

Based on their complaint, the police have booked the security guard under sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural offence) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 4 (penetrative sexual assault), 8 (sexual assault) and 12 (sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. He was arrested soon thereafter and was produced before a metropolitan magistrate court. He has been remanded to police custody till April 5.