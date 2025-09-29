MUMBAI: A special POCSO court on Friday sentenced a 59-year-old security guard to five years’ rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting two girls, aged six and seven, in Malad in December 2021. Security guard gets five years’ jail for sexually assaulting two minors in Malad

During the hearing on Friday, the accused Prakash Ramchandra Khadye claimed that the allegations were falsely implicated against him due to political rivalry, for which the court termed the defence a ‘lame excuse.’ While rejecting the claims, special judge S. N. Sachdeo of the Dindoshi Sessions Court ruled that the testimonies of the child witnesses were credible. “There is no reason for a Class 2 child to implicate the accused in a fabricated case falsely.”

Khadye was sentenced to five years’ rigorous imprisonment and fined ₹1,000 under the POCSO Act, five years under Section 354 (assault or use of criminal force on a woman) and 506 (Part II) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, with all sentences to run concurrently. The court directed that the fine amount, once recovered, be paid to the two victims.

While determining the sentence, the court noted, “Khadye, despite being a father of four girls, acted contrary to the same with both victims,” adding that he therefore did not deserve leniency. However, his family circumstances and the period already spent in custody were considered, leading the court to impose the minimum statutory punishment.