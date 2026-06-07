Seeing Mumbai beyond skyline and landmarks

Researcher Divya Ravindranath, who works at the intersection of informal labour, gender and urban health, recognized that literature has already laid this groundwork—through the pre-Partition world of sex workers and migrants in the short stories of Saadat Hasan Manto, the chaotic, intrusive chawl life in Kiran Nagarkar’s Ravan and Eddie (1995), the murky opium-dazed Bombay of Jeet Thayil’s Narcopolis (2012), or the stimulating poetry addas in Jerry Pinto’s coming-of-age novel, The Education of Yuri (2022)—all sights and sounds once commonplace, but now waning from the city’s consciousness. Reading fiction set in Indian cities she was able to comprehend major demographic shifts, socio-cultural changes, and even the altering ecology of these places. To her, these books, through imagined realities, served as important record-keepers.

It prompted her to bring “fiction as a pedagogical tool into the classroom”. “We generally think of fiction only in literature classrooms, but it can be used in many different disciplines,” says Bengaluru-based Ravindranath. “For instance, if I want to talk about housing in Mumbai, I could discuss it through Amrita Mahale’s novel Milk Teeth, which explores the problems faced by residents of a rent-controlled apartment in Matunga in the late 1990s.”

Ravindranath’s classroom project got a new lease of life in September 2023, when Apoorva Saini, one of her students at the Indian Institute for Human Settlements, helped her set up Cities in Fiction, a public digital archive which serves as a database locating the literary landscape of India and South Asia. The ongoing project has since mapped out hundreds of fictional texts from the region, a majority of which—84 books—have emerged from Mumbai, serving as a resource pool for educators and learners. “It’s also for anyone keen to discover a new place or see a familiar city from a different lens,” says Saini, adding, “I haven’t grown up in Mumbai, but I know that even if I read any five random books about it, I will learn so much about its history.”

Saini and Ravindranath are not alone in redrawing how the city is explored and understood. There is a growing breed of researchers, historians and artists leading dynamic archival projects that are unravelling newer ways of interpreting Mumbai’s past and present.

A city of myths and stories Over the last one year, researchers Arundhuti Dasgupta Singhal and Utkarsh Patel have been poring over old texts and gazettes, while scouring the city and its suburbs for any oral accounts about the origin story of Bombay.

Their work is an extension of The Mythology Project, a centre for the study of ancient stories and storytelling traditions, which they co-founded in 2021. Supported by Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (Intach), the duo is now working on a book that will tell the history of the city through its myths and legends.

“When we think about the history of Bombay, we often get stuck at a point in the timeline when it was given off as dowry by the Portuguese to Britain [during the 1661 marriage alliance between King Charles II of England and Catherine of Braganza, the sister of the King of Portugal]. And everything then flows forward from there. But there was a place and a people before that,” says Singhal. Mythology, which Patel, says looks at a “time before time” isn’t bound by the rigid academic pursuits of objectivity and chronology.

For instance, local legend traces the region’s history to Ravana. He gave land on the Konkan coast to a band of musicians, who settled here, and played the fiddle he had created. The Dhola Agris, a subgroup of the Agri community, still believe they are descendants of Ravana’s musicians.

“These are living traditions which draw from memory and personal histories. As researchers, we know we are walking a tight rope, between what is myth and real, or even religious,” says Patel. But, for an exercise of this nature, one needs to work with an open mind.

Katyayani Agarwal, convenor, Intach Mumbai, says the research is a pilot, and “breaks away from their traditional approach of looking at the built heritage of cities, focusing instead on the intangible”. “If successful, we plan to replicate it in other cities as well.”