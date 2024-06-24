Mumbai: On the heels of EVM tampering allegations against Shiv Sena in the Mumbai North West Lok Sabha constituency, a fresh political slugfest erupted on Sunday with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare accusing CM Eknath Shinde-led party of distributing money to teachers ahead of the Nashik division teachers’ constituency elections on June 26. Sena (UBT) accuses Shinde faction of ‘bribery’ before polls

The election is part of the Legislative Council of Maharashtra and represents the teachers in the region.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

In addition to Sena (UBT)’s allegations, a Pune-based organisation ‘Nirbhay Bano’ a people’s movement sent Ekanth Shinde a legal notice for saying ‘urban Naxals’ have infiltrated some Non-Government Organisations (NGOs) and are setting up false narratives against his government. The outfit demanded that Shinde disclose the names of such NGOs or apologise publicly.

On Sunday, Sena (UBT) leader Andhare shared a video on her social media of alleged money distribution to the teachers and employees from educational institutions soon after an election meeting held by CM Shinde who was in Jalgaon to campaign for his party candidate Kishore Darade. “CM Shinde held the meeting for Kishore Darade at Aaditya Lawns in Jalgaon. After the meeting, money was distributed to the teachers, employees, principals and others. Where is the Election Commission?,” asked Andhare targeting the chief minister Shinde in her post.

After sharing the video she also claimed to have concrete proof in the form of video and her party was thinking of taking legal action in this matter. “I have not made the allegation without any proof. The video clearly shows the same people who attended the CM’s rally collecting the money. I have spoken to the party leaders and we are thinking of filing a complaint against it with the election commission,” Andhare stated.

Shiv Sena leader and minister Shambhuraj Desai refuted the allegations of money distribution. “By making such allegations, the Uddhav Thackeray camp is preparing the ground to give explanations for their defeat in the Nashik division teachers’ constituency. Sushma Andhare should submit these videos to the election commission and police. They will conduct the inquiry into it,” said Desai.

Meanwhile, an activist Balkrishna Nidhalkar from ‘Nirbhay Bano’ slammed Shinde in a legal notice on his ‘urban Naxal’ remark. “This is a serious statement and if Shinde knows the details of ‘urban Naxals’ he should take action against them through the police. If the CM has no details and made this statement to spread the fake narrative for his political gains. He should then publicly apologise to the people of Maharashtra for making such an irresponsible statement from the post of CM,” said Nidhalkar in his notice sent through advocate Asim Sarode.