Sena (UBT) and BJP to now clash in legislative council polls

MUMBAI: While awaiting the results of the hotly contested Lok Sabha polls, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and BJP will now lock horns in the elections to four seats of the state legislative council to be elected by graduates and teachers on June 26. HT Image

The Sena (UBT) on Saturday announced the candidature of senior leader Anil Parab for the Mumbai graduates constituency and J M Abhyankar for the Mumbai teachers constituency. While both parties are yet to announce candidates for the Konkan and Nashik graduates constituencies, the BJP is likely to renominate its sitting MLC Niranjan Dawkhare in Konkan. Traditionally, the BJP has been winning most of the graduates and teachers constituencies in the legislative council.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Four seats from the state legislative council will fall vacant on June 7. The MLCs who are set to retire are Vilas Potnis (Mumbai graduates constituency), Niranjan Davkhare (Konkan division graduates constituency), Kapil Patil (Mumbai teachers constituency) and Kishor Darade (Nashik division teachers constituency).

Parab is a sitting MLC and will be replacing Potnis. He was state transport minister in the erstwhile Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government and is considered a close aide of Thackeray. Abhyankar is the divisional president of the teachers wing of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and has also held positions such as vice-chairman, Maharashtra State Minority Commission, and chairman, Maharashtra State Commission for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes.

From the ruling side, the BJP is likely to renominate Niranjan Davkhare as its candidate for the Konkan division graduates constituency, which will result in another fight between old allies Shiv Sena (UBT) and BJP.

Earlier, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had declared elections for the four seats on June 10 but there was opposition from political parties since most voters would be out of the city due to the vacation season. Following this, the ECI rescheduled the elections and declared fresh dates on Friday. The election results will be declared on July 1.

Of the 78 seats in the legislative council, 30 are elected by members of the state assembly, 13 by the elected representatives of local bodies, seven by graduates and seven by teachers while 12 are appointed by the governor. The nine seats that are being elected by local body representatives are vacant, as elections to local bodies have not taken place in Maharashtra for the last four years. The governor-appointed 12 seats are also vacant.