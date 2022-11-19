Sena (UBT) leader Gorhe meets CM Shinde fueling speculations of her defection

Mumbai Eyebrows are being raised in the political circles after Shiv Sena deputy leader and deputy chairperson of legislative council Nilam Gorhe held a meeting with chief minister Eknath Shinde late on Friday.

Speculations are rife that the leader may join the Shiv Sena faction led by Shinde in her bid to save her chair in the upper house. Gorhe, however, has denied any such possibility and said that she was committed to the Thackeray-led Sena for life.

Gorhe met Shinde twice on Friday at two separate locations. Her closed-door meeting with the CM at a hotel in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) late in the evening lasted for about 15 minutes believably after the official meeting with Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla who was in Mumbai on Friday. Before that, Gorhe participated in an official meeting at Sahyadri guest house in the afternoon.

The Sena leader is believably unhappy with the leadership, especially after party leadership refused to induct her in the state cabinet during Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Thackeray. She is also under threat of losing her post of deputy chairperson if the ruling combine’s strength in the council goes up in the near future. The defection to Shinde camp may help her in saving the chair, according to leaders from the party.

“Currently 14 seats in the 78-member upper house are vacant. Twelve are to be filled from the governor quota, which are generally nominated by the ruling party. If these appointments are done, BSS-BJP alliance’s combined strength will be more than that of MVA. In such a case the ruling party may move a resolution to remove Gorhe. She would be able to remain in the chair in case she sides with the Shinde faction,” said a leader from the Thackeray-led Sena requesting anonymity.

Though Gorhe is not considered a leader with a mass base, for Shinde faction her joining the party could help in another task—staking claim over Shiv Sena name and election symbol. A case to this effect is pending before the Election Commission of India and the body has asked both sides to submit details in support of their claim.

Shinde faction already has majority of party’s legislative and parliamentary wings while Thackeray faction has an upper hand when it comes to the party organisation including its executive committee. As such Shinde faction has been trying to get as many as possible executive committee members on its side. Gorhe is a deputy leader in Sena hierarchy and hence was its executive committee. Mumbai north west MP Gajanan Kirtikar who defected to Shinde faction recently, is also a leader and a member of the executive body. Even Marathi actor Sharad Ponkshe who is vocal over the issue of Savarkar, was a deputy leader and member of erstwhile Sena’s executive committee. He is also with Shinde faction.

The speculation over Gorhe were feulled by the resignations of a group of Pune-based office bearers of Yuva Sena led by Aaditya Thackeray as the group is believably close to Gorhe. Photograph of joint secretary of Yuva Sena Sharmila Yeole with Gorhe made rounds on social media.

“There are many rumours and frivolous reports being spread over my meeting Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla. I would like to clarify once again that I did not discuss anything political with anybody in the meeting. I am committed to Shiv Sena (UBT) and will remain so for life,” Gorhe tweeted in Marathi on Saturday.

When contacted Gorhe said, “Whatever I had to say about the meeting, I have clarified in tweet. I never lie and has nothing more to say on this subject.” She said that she was not aware about the resignation by the Yuva Sena office bearers.

