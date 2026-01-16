Sena (UBT)-MNS post ‘saffron guards’ to curb electoral malpractices

MUMBAI: In a bid to prevent bogus voting and distribution of bribe money to voters, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS posted squads of party workers throughout the city to prevent alleged malpractices in the BMC elections. Called bhagva (saffron) guards, the workers wore saffron t-shirts with ‘Bhagva Guard’ appended to slogans like ‘Mee Marathi’ or ‘Mumbai Thackerayanchich’ (Mumbai belongs to the Thackerays), and functioned as vigilante squads in the days leading up to the election as well. Mumbai, India. Jan 15, 2026 - Members of the Bhagwa Squad are outside the polling station at Balmohan Vidyamandir in Dadar. These Bhagwa Guards, formed by the Shiv Sena and MNS in Mumbai, are monitoring the BMC elections on January 15, 2026, to prevent bogus voting. Mumbai, India. Jan 15, 2026 . (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

In many places, there were skirmishes between the bhagwa guards and ruling party workers or the police. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that any such “attempts to create trouble” would be dealt with strongly by the police. In Borivali, some saffron vigilantes were detained by the police, who warned them to stay away from the polling booths.

Sena (UBT) and MNS leaders justified the deployment of the squads. “In slum areas, we came across money being distributed,” said Sena (UBT) leader Vinayak Raut. “Our people were vigilant and we caught many such bribers.” Arvind Sawant, Sena (UBT) MP from Mumbai South, said that the BJP had brought in workers from Nandurbar and Latur. “As per the model code of conduct and Election Commission rules, non-voters have no right to be in areas where elections are held,” he said. “We suspected that they were ferried here to impersonate voters. Our men caught hold of them and thrashed them.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) deputy leader Sachin Ahir said that the party had been planting the saffron vigilantes for a week before the elections since they suspected the liberal use of money power by their rivals. A gat pramukh, who was a member of such a squad, said he had taken a pen camera along to shoot the money distribution.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray had been repeatedly saying that his men would thrash repeat voters or impersonators. Mumbai MNS chief Sandeep Deshpande claimed that the saffron squads had come across several examples of impersonation attempts and handed them over to the police. “In Ward 36, we caught two persons who had come with the intention of impersonating voters,” he said.

Kunal Mainkar, MNS chief of the western suburbs, said, “Our vigil was heightened and our people were very alert. In Dahisar, our upa vibhag pramukh Kiran Nakashe stopped BJP MLA Manisha Chaudhari who was trying to enter the polling booths. We challenged her action and she had to retreat.”

When asked for a response, BJP MLC Prasad Lad alleged that the saffron squads were actually a ploy to see that non-Marathi voters felt intimidated and did not step out to vote. “They even insulted the police,” he said. “I spotted such elements at two places in Mahim and challenged them. Finally they ran away.”

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis remarked that the bhagwa guards were seen only in certain areas. “Why are they so selective?” he asked sarcastically. “Why aren’t they spotted at places like Malwani (where they could face trouble)? Fadnavis dismissed the squads by saying that they did not have the capacity to create terror. “If they do, the police will thrash them,” he said, adding that the task of smoking out bogus voters would be done by the SEC and election agents.