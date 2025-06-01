Saurabha Kulshreshtha Sena (UBT), MNS workers in joint protest in Dombivali

MUMBAI: A protest over an incomplete bridge in Dombivali has assumed importance well beyond the inconvenience it’s been causing – it’s being seen as a possible bridge between two political rivals, whose possible rapprochement could trigger a political realignment ahead of upcoming local elections.

The agitation over the bridge at Palava township on the Shil-Kalyan Road comes amid speculation of a reunion of the Thackeray cousins – and an alliance of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) led by them. Local leaders of the two parties joined forces on Saturday, taking on a common political foe – the Shiv Sena.

The development, although local in scope, left political parties and observers wondering whether the Sena (UBT) and MNS might reconcile, at least at the grassroots, given that party workers are keen on a thaw in relations.

The bridge has been under construction for seven years, leading to traffic congestion in the area. Local leaders of the Sena led by deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde had promised to make sure that the work would be completed by May 31 but failed to keep their promise. Saturday’s protest, at around 11 am on site, was led by Deepesh Mhatre, Dombivali chief of the Sena (UBT).

Not long after, Raju Patil, local MNS leader and former MLA from the Kalyan rural constituency, turned up with party workers. Patil had lost the assembly election in November 2024 to Rajesh More of the Sena. The agitation turned into a joint protest by the Sena (UBT) and MNS, which have been at loggerheads till recently.

Speaking at the protest, both Mhatre and Patil slammed Sena leaders for offering hollow assurances regarding the bridge. Vaishali Darekar, chief of the Sena (UBT)’s women’s wing, was also present during the protest.

The battle for dominance in the region assumes significance in view of the civic elections due later this year. Mhatre and Patil are both struggling to make an impact in the Kalyan-Dombivali region even as the Sena led by Eknath Shinde, particularly party MP Shrikant Shinde, have adopted an aggressive approach against these two leaders.

The united front by the Sena (UBT) and MNS on Saturday is seen as a possible alliance of these two parties, at least in the Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation elections.

Mhatre said every “Marathi monoos” wants to see the Thackeray cousins working together but they were not at liberty to take a decision on this. “Both parties, and their leaders and party workers, are united on the issues of the common man. We have come out on the street to raise our voice on the suffering of the common man. This bridge has remained incomplete for seven years. People and vehicle owners daily suffer due to the traffic jams,” said Mhatre.

Patil said: “There is speculation about an alliance between the two parties but a decision will be taken at the party leadership level. But here, in Kalyan-Dombivali, we came together to raise our voices on a people’s issue. This bridge at Palava is a long-pending issue and people are suffering as it is still incomplete.”

Last month, in a podcast with filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar, MNS chief Raj Thackeray had said he was willing to set aside differences with his cousin and Sena ((UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray in the interests of the “Marathi manoos”.

Within hours, Uddhav responded, saying he too would set aside petty fights for Marathi pride but insisted that his cousin stop hobnobbing with Mahayuti leaders. While senior Sena (UBT) leaders have been speaking in favour of a reunion of the estranged cousins, there has been no further word on the issue from the Thackeray cousins themselves.