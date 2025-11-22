MUMBAI: Tension between Mahayuti allies, the Shiv Sena and BJP, spilt over in Thane on Thursday, when a scuffle broke out between a BJP local leader and Sena workers. The scuffle took place, ironically, just after the two parties called a truce when poaching each other’s leaders and party workers turned ugly this week. Sena-BJP tension resurfaces in Thane despite truce

On Thursday, Naupada police registered a non-cognisable offence after former BJP corporator, Narayan Pawar, allegedly roughed up Sena functionaries including Haresh Mahadik, in the presence of colleagues such as Mahesh Lahane.

Trouble broke out when Sena workers publicly celebrated concessions announced by the state government on Tuesday, for houses constructed under the Basic Services for Urban Poor (BSUP) scheme in Thane.

Since the concessions were announced by the state urban development department, headed by deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, who is also the Sena chief, party workers were in a jubilant mood. But the BJP too allegedly attempted to take credit.

Mahadik said, “Shinde saheb got concessions for people taking benefits under BSUP. We had organised programmes to thank Shinde saheb. But Narayan Pawar beat us up.’’

Pawar, though, claimed it was a stunt. “They don’t have any party workers. Moreover, they didn’t have permission from the housing society,’’ said Pawar.

To celebrate the concessions, Sena workers distributed sweets on the street and made video calls to Shinde, who is also guardian minister of Thane. When they arrived in front of Laxminarayan housing society in Naupada, a scuffle broke out.

Attempting to ease tensions, Sena MP from Thane, Naresh Mhaske said, “This was a personal dispute and a very local one. Neither political party has anything to do with it.’’

Thane MLA and BJP leader Sanjay Kelkar concurred, “It is not a major dispute. Elections are approaching, which is why a local issue is being given a national twist.’’

Senior Inspector with the Naupada police, Abhay Mahajan, said, “We have registered a non-cognisable offence and will issue a notice to Pawar asking him not to repeat such behaviour.’’

The Sena and BJP have been at loggerheads since last week. On Sunday, five BJP former corporators from Ulhasnagar defected to the Sena. After that, the BJP poached three Sena former corporators and party workers in Kalyan-Dombivali. They were close to Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde, who is also the son of Eknath Shinde.

In protest, Sena ministers boycotted the state cabinet on Tuesday. Later, Sena ministers met chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and both parties decided to steer clear of the other’s territory. Despite that, on Wednesday, a sulking Shinde rushed to Delhi to call on Union home minister Amit Shah. Then, on Friday, Shinde stayed away from a programme in Navi Mumbai, where he was to share the stage with BJP minister Ganesh Naik.