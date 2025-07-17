Sena-BJP tussle heats up ahead of local polls, blame-game begins

MUMBAI: Just as the spotlight begins to fade on social justice minister Sanjay Shirsat’s ‘cash gate’ controversy, the Shiv Sena MLA finds himself in fresh trouble. But his party colleagues suspect there’s more to it than meets the eye. Mumbai, India - July 11, 2025: Sanjay Shirsat, Minister for Social Justice of Maharashtra interacts with media, during the monsoon assembly at Vidhan Bhavan, in Mumbai, India, on Friday, July 11, 2025. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs have complained to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, accusing Shirsat’s department of stalling projects by refusing to release funds. They claim the problem is particularly acute in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, from where Shirsat has been elected and is also guardian minister. The MLAs allege that delaying projects and schemes is a ploy to turn people against BJP legislators in their respective constituencies.

In Shirsat’s defence, Krishan Hegde, Shiv Sena deputy leader, says, “The social justice department’s budget is very limited and it is distributed equally. There is no substance to the allegations that BJP MLAs do not get funds.”

Sena MLAs allege that Shirsat is being singled out to discredit the party ahead of local body elections. And he’s providing ample ammunition.

Shirsat was one of the Sena MLAs who supported party chief Eknath Shinde when he split the undivided Shiv Sena in June 2022, and went on to become chief minister in the first Mahayuti government. Now social justice minister in the second Mahayuti government, Shirsat has courted controversy several times in the last three months.

Last week, a video of the minister seated next to a travel bag filled with what appeared to be bundles of cash did the rounds on social media. For Shinde, it was the last straw. The party chief, who is also deputy chief minister, met with Sena MLAs this week, and told them to fall in line.

Earlier, in June, Shirsat was accused of manipulating the auction of a starred hotel in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar to favour his son Siddhant, who was one of the bidders. Siddhant had to withdraw from the bidding process.

The minister was also accused of misusing his position to acquire government plots in the Shendra Industrial Park in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, at prices far lower than market rates. He is alleged to have bought a number of such plots in the district and elsewhere at cheap rates, in the names of his sons and relatives.

Shirsat’s troubles don’t end there. According to his election affidavits, his official assets rose 13 times between 2019 and 2023. He recently admitted to being served a notice by the income tax department, asking him to explain the sudden surge in his assets.

And it’s not only Shirsat. Several other Sena MLAs too have embarrassed the party in the last six months. When Sanjay Gaikwad wasn’t punching a canteen employee for serving him stale food, employment guarantee minister Bharat Gogawale was photographed with tantriks engaged in black magic, creating a flutter in political circles.

While not denying that some of their MLAs had crossed a line – one of them offered a reward to “cut off Rahul Gandhi’s tongue”, while another told party workers to “break the legs” of their political opponents – Sena leaders believe they are being deliberately targeted.

“Why are only Sena leaders under fire since the alliance government was formed late last year? Shirsat is being used to get at Eknath Shinde. The video of Shirsat with the ‘cash bag’ is an old one, suggesting it was planted,” said a senior Sena leader.

He believes the BJP leadership is using incidents like these as payback. “The BJP is upset with Sena leaders like Shirsat and Gogawale for their bold comments on various issues including power sharing and the Raigad guardian minister’s issue,” he said.

The Sena leader also alleged that the BJP is leveraging the Sena MLAs’ unruly behaviour to discredit the party. According to him, a dent in the Sena’s electoral prospects would benefit the BJP the most.

“The two parties share the same support base of voters and infighting during the upcoming local body election is inevitable. The growth of one party would be at the cost of the other in many cities like Thane, Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, where municipal corporation elections are upcoming.

“Someone wants to send a message to the Sena leadership and we believe this will intensify ahead of the local body polls,” said another senior Sena leader.

Flatly denying any hidden agenda, BJP chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said, “This is nothing but an attempt by the opposition to defame the Mahayuti government. It has nothing to do with the internal infighting within the ruling alliance. Regarding the controversies giving the government a bad name, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has taken appropriate steps.”

Krishan Hegde, Shiv Sena deputy leader, says there is no infighting between the Sena and BJP, and that their leaders share a good rapport with each other. “We will contest all the local body polls as an alliance.”