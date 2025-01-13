Menu Explore
Senior advocate Iqbal Chagla passes away

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 13, 2025 08:06 AM IST

Mumbai: Senior advocate Iqbal Chagla, 85, passed away after a brief illness. His contributions to law are celebrated; last rites on Monday.

Mumbai: Senior advocate Iqbal Chagla, one of India’s leading lawyers, passed away on Sunday after being unwell for a few days. He was 85 years old. His last rites will be performed on Monday at the Worli crematorium, sources said.

He was the son of former Bombay High Court (HC) Chief Justice M C Chagla and the father of the sitting judge of the Bombay HC Justice R I Chagla.

Born in 1939, Chagla graduated from Cambridge University with a master’s in history and law. He was then called to the Bombay Bar and was conferred with the Senior Advocate’s gown in the 1970s. From 1990 to 1999, Chagla held the office of the President of the Bombay Bar Association for three terms. He was offered the judgeship of the Supreme Court directly from the Bar, but he refused. He mainly appeared in civil litigation and company matters.

The Bombay Bar Association in a release mourned the death of Chagla and said his contributions to the legal field are immeasurable and his legacy will forever be remembered.

