 Senior citizen arrested for duping jeweller of ₹76 lakh | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai / Senior citizen arrested for duping jeweller of 76 lakh

Senior citizen arrested for duping jeweller of 76 lakh

ByManish K Pathak
Jan 29, 2024 07:06 AM IST

A senior citizen in Mumbai was arrested for stealing 124kg of silver raw materials worth ₹76 lakh from a jeweller by promising to return refined silver bricks.

Mumbai: A senior citizen was arrested for allegedly fleeing with 124 kilograms of silver raw materials worth 76 lakh from a Kalbadevi-based jeweller on the pretext of returning him refined silver bricks. The arrested accused has been identified as Ramesh Sati Kumar Soni, a resident of Mira Road.

HT Image
HT Image

According to LT Marg police officials, the complainant, Makrand Parihar, 36, who lives in the Kalbadevi area along with his family, has been a trader and runs a silver shop called ‘Anushka Chain and Ornaments Private Limited’ for the last six years. Parihar used to buy silver raw materials from various businessmen and sent them to the V Gold and Silver Refinery Private Limited firm in the Kandivali area which is owned by Ramesh Sati Kumar Soni. Ramesh’s work is to refine the raw silver materials and once they become pure silver, they would be returned in bricks form to Parihar, said a police officer.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Parihar and Soni have been dealing in business for more than a year. On December 5, the accused visited Parihar’s shop in the Kalbadevi area and he gave 68 kg and 174 grams of pure silver to him for refining. The accused again visited his shop on December 7, and the victim gave 55 kilo 855 grams of pure silver to him for refinery, said a police officer. While handing over the silver, Parmar made an invoice of the deals and took Soni’s signature on it, said the officer.

The accused was supposed to return the pure silver bricks after refining them in two to three business days but he did not return them. Whenever the victim contacted him, he gave some excuses. Parmar later realised that he was duped and thus he approached the LT Marg police station and registered a case, added an officer.

The police sub-inspector Pradeep Bhitade was investigating the case and after analysing the technical aspects they got leads about the accused and traced him in the Borivali area on Saturday. He was brought to the police station and arrested in the case. He was produced in the court and remanded in custody till January 31, added officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On