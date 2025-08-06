MUMBAI: A senior citizen and his daughter from Mira Road, who were trying to stop a woman from feeding pigeons in the society’s public area on Sunday, were met with verbal abuse and physical assault by her neighbour and his two accomplices. Senior citizen assaulted over pigeon feeding dispute in Mira Rd

Mahendra Patel, 69, lives in the DB Ozone on Mira Road. According to his complaint, on Sunday, he stepped out downstairs to get milk when he saw a resident of a neighbouring building in the society, Asha Vyas, 56, feeding pigeons in the public area of the society premises. When Patel told her not to feed them, Vyas argued with him. During their loud argument, Vyas allegedly verbally abused Patel.

Hearing this commotion, Premal, Patel’s daughter, went to the spot but Vyas hurled abuses at her as well. Moments later, Somesh Agnihotri, Vyas’ neighbour, arrived at the spot with two people. One of them hit Premal with an iron rod, while another bit Patel’s neck before beating him up.

The other residents alerted the Kashimira police, who registered an FIR against Vyas, Agnihotri, and two others under Sections 115 (intentionally causing hurt) and 118 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

“We are recording the complainant’s statements and will scan the CCTV footage of the building to verify the allegations,” said a police officer.