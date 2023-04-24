Senior citizen killed in hit-and-run case

Mumbai: A 64-year-old senior citizen died after being hit by a tempo while trying to cross a road in Vile Parle on Saturday afternoon. HT Image

Omprakash Yadav was working in the city as a security guard. His family hails from a village in Jaunpur district in Uttar Pradesh and was visiting him for medical treatment of his elder son Satish. The father and son were crossing the road near Hotel Centaur very close to the Western Express Highway when the former was knocked down by a speeding tempo.

“The impact of the tempo was such that my father was flung quite far from the spot where I last saw him. The bystanders stopped the vehicle and tried to get hold of the driver. However, he ran away from the spot,” Satish told the police. The crowd was able to keep the cleaner of the vehicle in custody until the police came to the spot, he added.

A team of patrolling policemen helped him take the severely injured senior citizen to the hospital. Doctors at Cooper Hospital declared him dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, the cleaner was taken to the police station who revealed that the absconding driver was named Miraj Taj Ahmed, a resident of Byculla.

“We nabbed the driver with the help of the cleaner. He was produced in court on Sunday,” said a senior officer from Vile Parle police station. The accused was later granted bail, he added.