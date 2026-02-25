Senior doctor attempts suicide in Dombivli

THANE: A senior doctor in Dombivli allegedly attempted suicide due to personal distress, said the police. The doctor has been treated and is currently not in a critical condition. A senior doctor in Dombivli allegedly attempted suicide due to personal distress, said the police. The doctor has been treated and is currently not in a critical condition.

According to the police, the doctor allegedly attempted to end his life on Friday night. When he did not report to the hospital the next day as per his routine, and did not respond to several calls, the hospital staff grew concerned.

Some of the hospital staff then visited his house and found the door locked from inside. After repeated knocks went unanswered, they broke open the door and found him lying unconscious on the floor. He was rushed to the hospital, where he then regained consciousness after being treated.

An official from Vishnunagar police station said that the doctor’s personal relationship may have had an emotional impact on him due to which he took the extreme step in distress.