Mumbai: The Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) has initiated a probe against seven doctors from the state who are allegedly practising medicine without clearing the mandatory Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) after obtaining MBBS and MD degrees from foreign universities. Seven docs under MMC scanner for practising without clearing foreign graduate exam

“This is the first time that we are conducting such an inquiry as we want to ascertain the facts before taking any action,” an MMC official told Hindustan Times.

The seven accused doctors were questioned last week and some of them claimed that they were not practising medicine, the official said.

All seven doctors were among 73 medical graduates from foreign universities who were booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in December 2022 for allegedly securing registrations with state medical councils despite not clearing the FMGE. The first information report (FIR) in the case was registered following directions from the union ministry of health and family welfare.

In October 2025, advocate and activist Tushar Bhosale lodged a complaint with the MMC, saying all seven doctors continued to appear as registered medical practitioners on the MMC portal nearly three years after registration of the FIR. Most of the doctors were practising in Maharashtra, including as insurance medical practitioners associated with the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), the complaint noted, seeking suitable action against MMC officials responsible for the lapse.

In response, the MMC claimed that an inquiry had been launched into the alleged irregularities, and action would be taken based on findings.

“We decided to launch a probe as we did not receive any specific information from the CBI,” said the MMC official quoted earlier. “We will suspend registration of the accused doctors if we find that they had submitted fraudulent FMGE certificates.”

But doctors and activists questioned the lack of action against the accused doctors for the past three years.

“Their names should have been removed (from the MMC portal) three years ago. Why did the MMC not take action all this time,” said a doctor who had lodged a complaint regarding the lapses on the state government portal.

The accused doctors had not cleared the FMGE and had likely submitted fraudulent certificates to obtain registration, the doctor, who did not wish to be identified, told HT.

“Lack of punitive action against the doctors poses a serious risk to public health,” the doctor said. “Medical courses abroad often do not meet the standards required in India. The FMGE is a skills-based examination, essential for practising here. It is a difficult exam and very few manage to clear it.”

Doctors practising without clearing the FMGE were not competent and lacked the required knowledge, he said.

Santosh Kadam, former president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Maharashtra, said it was illegal for doctors from foreign universities to practise in the country unless they cleared the FMGE.

“Normally, after passing the FMGE, candidates have to wait for around six months for registration and verification letters are sent to consulates and colleges,” he said. “Registrations of doctors are cancelled if violations are proven.”