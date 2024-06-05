Seven from Maharashtra among 67 secure AIR 1

Mumbai: Seven students from Maharashtra secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET) 2024 for undergraduate admissions in medical colleges, whose results were out on Tuesday. As per the information by the National Testing Agency (NTA), around 67 students, including 14 girls, across the country secured AIR 1. Amina Arif, a Jogeshwari resident and daughter of a bakery worker, is one of the seven students who scored 720/720 in the state

Of these 67 candidates, the highest is from Rajasthan (11), followed by eight from Tamil Nadu and seven from Maharashtra.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

The medical examination took place on May 5, and the tentative answer key was published on May 29.

This year, a total of 1,029,154 males, 1,376,831 females, and 13 third-gender candidates registered for the examination. Out of which, 5,47,036 male candidates, 7,69,222 female candidates and 10 third-gender candidates qualified for the NEET UG examination this year.

Amina Arif, a Jogeshwari resident and daughter of a bakery worker, is one of the seven students who scored 720/720 in the state. Arif scored 93.20% in class 10 from Madni High School, Jogeshwari, and 95% in class 12 from Mithibai College, Vile Parle. “I had no plans to appear for NEET. But I tried during lockdown and could not secure a good score. On my teacher’s advice, I joined a private tuition and secured 720 out of 720 this year,” said Amina.

Amina wants to pursue her studies at AIIMS Delhi, but she will make the final decision after discussing it with her teachers. Talking about her study pattern she said, “Every week, I used to write two tests. When I used to give mock tests, I used to score 620 or 700. So, I was confident I was going to score above 700 because of the way I had prepared for the exam.”

Other than Amina, Ved Sunilkumar Shende, Shubhan Sengupta, Umayma Malbari, Palansha Agarwal, Krishnamurti Pankaj Shiwal, and Mane Neha Kuldeep from Maharashtra secured AIR 1. Around 2,75,457 students from the state appeared for the examination of which 1,42,665 qualified for admission.

The testing agency said that the merit list will be prepared using a tie-breaking formula, with those getting higher marks/percentile scores in Biology will be given preference, followed by Chemistry and Physics. “Subsequently, candidates with less proportion of the number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the Test, or Biology, followed by Chemistry and Physics, will be given preference,” the Agency said.

In terms of state-wise performance, Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of qualified candidates (11,65,047), followed by Maharashtra (1,42,665), Rajasthan (1,21,240), and Tamil Nadu (89,426).